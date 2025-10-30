‘What skills could you offer in an apocalypse?’ – 17 useful (and not so useful) bits of expertise for when society collapses

Round Ups Ask Reddit

There are plenty of reasons why it feels like human civilization is on the brink of collapse, and if that happens, do you have a plan?

If you’re looking for inspiration – and gallows humour – you’ve come to the right place. Thanks to the research of Desperate_Foryou9599 we know that people are a mixture of practicality and morbid jokes when it comes to the apocalypse, as they put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What skills could you offer in an apocalypse?’

These top replies take the edge off the end of the world…

1.

‘I’m pretty good at doing what I’m told without complaining’

-Hrekires

2.

‘Dying quickly so I don’t take up resources’

-Trick_Birthday5576

3.

‘I can fix a car, wire up solar panels and batteries, do some carpentry, and I’m a pretty good shot. But, I live in a city, so in just about any apocalyptic situation I’ll probably die pretty quickly.’

-Sweet_Raspberry236

4.

‘Traveling from mountain cult to mountain cult telling jokes in exchange for squirrel jerky’

-Opposite-Sign-500

5.

‘I can fly an airplane. More importantly, I can land an airplane.’

-BWEJ

6.

‘I can make alcohol’

-adiaphoros

7.

‘My flesh is tender with just the right amount of fat to be tasty.’

-ddejong42

8.

‘I’ve been writing my entire life. Perhaps whatever small group I end up with needs a storyteller to make the long evenings less dreary?’

-RoyalZeal

9.