Kim Kardashian thinks the moon landings were faked and amid the tsunami of mockery these were the only six words you needed

Celebrity Kim Kardashian

We’ve never remotely considered the possibility that the moon landings were faked but now that Kim Kardashian has said it then, no, we’ve still never remotely considered the possibility that the moon landings were faked.

Kardashian did her bit for the tin foil hat brigade by sharing her belief on telly, along with her reasons why. And it’s, well, best have a look for yourself.

Kim Kardashian said on ‘The Kardashians’ that she believes the moon landing was fake: “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what, but like, go to TikTok. See for yourself. […] There’s no gravity on the moon. Why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that… pic.twitter.com/eEOjk7tx1h — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2025

Those thoughts in full.

‘They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what, but like, go to TikTok. See for yourself. ‘There’s no gravity on the moon. Why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon is a different print in the photos. Why are there no stars?’

And while it prompted no end of very helpful and entertaining replies …

I have a theory that the Keeping up with the Kardashian’s show was the catalyst for everything we are seeing wrong in today’s society. https://t.co/VmU7tKedyZ — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) October 31, 2025

doesn’t know the cost of milk, wants to be a lawyer, thinks the moon landing is fake pic.twitter.com/nqNMKsAdxz — mady ໑̣ ★ (@mady1ynn) October 30, 2025

We are so cooked. I am not exaggerating, I don’t see a way out of this “reality is just an opinion” phase we are in. It will just continue to devolve a bit everyday https://t.co/9U5EFy8ano — Andrew (@Cosmic_Andrew1) October 31, 2025

1. the flag moved from the pole being twisted/movement inertia , not the wind on the Moon 2. the museum boots are inner suits not the treaded overshoes left on the Moon, 3. The stars don’t show in photos because of camera exposure. Basic physics & photography pic.twitter.com/mkyw9TGPeL — T (@TonysGroove) October 30, 2025

one small step for man, one giant leap for misinformation pic.twitter.com/iBKfcBVCvQ — Marvis Quinn (@Marvis_Quin) October 30, 2025

Oh, hey, here's an idea: stop paying attention to morons. https://t.co/CXSJZaqcek — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) October 31, 2025

No-one said it better than this.

"go to TikTok. See for yourself." https://t.co/U3JMXjAF4N — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 30, 2025

Nailed it.

It’s not her fault. Kylie has the brain cell this week. — Paul Cesana (@pces29) October 30, 2025

And finally …

Not the point of this but there’s something comforting about even if you’re a billionaire celebrity, you still doomscroll tiktok brainrot all day. That’s something that brings us all together. https://t.co/nopnjMaXWA — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) October 31, 2025

Source