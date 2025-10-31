Celebrity Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian thinks the moon landings were faked and amid the tsunami of mockery these were the only six words you needed

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2025

We’ve never remotely considered the possibility that the moon landings were faked but now that Kim Kardashian has said it then, no, we’ve still never remotely considered the possibility that the moon landings were faked.

Kardashian did her bit for the tin foil hat brigade by sharing her belief on telly, along with her reasons why. And it’s, well, best have a look for yourself.

Those thoughts in full.

‘They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what, but like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.

‘There’s no gravity on the moon. Why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon is a different print in the photos. Why are there no stars?’

And while it prompted no end of very helpful and entertaining replies …

No-one said it better than this.

Nailed it.

And finally …

