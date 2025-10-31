King Charles strips Andrew of his titles and residence of the Royal Lodge, in the latest stage of the Epstein-tainted former prince’s humiliation – 36 early reactions

News Jeffrey Epstein prince andrew royalty

CW: Sexual abuse, suicide

The long shadow of Jeffrey Epstein has fallen even more darkly over the King’s brother, Andrew – who continues to deny accusations of the abuse of the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who tragically took her own life in April.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew would lose his titles and lease for the Royal Lodge mansion, with an unexpected statement that stopped short of accusing the former Royal – but certainly offered no sense of support or denial.

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will strip Prince Andrew of remaining titles and evict him from royal residence. — Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 7:12 PM

It follows just days after the release of a photo proving Andrew played host at the Royal Lodge to Epstein, his sex-offender partner-in-crime and girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and the former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was also convicted of a string of sex offences.

Such a loss of privilege could lead to even greater consequences.

He longer has the title Prince. Will the UK's Metropolitan police now investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for the numerous credible allegations of sex crimes against women and girls? #UKPolitics #RoyalFamily #justice [image or embed] — Peter Murphy (@peterwmurphy1.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 9:10 PM

Virginia Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law shared this emotional reaction to the news.

Powerful and moving interview with Virginia Giuffre's brother Sky and sister-in-law Amanda: "He's just Andrew. He's no longer a prince… This normal girl, from a normal family, has taken down a prince. We are so proud of her." "She was extraordinary. She did the extraordinary." [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 10:57 PM

There’s unlikely to be an outbreak of violins for the man who has lived a life of extreme privilege – not even tiny ones.

This mixture of disgust, celebration and scorn from Bluesky users is a good indicator of the feelings of the wider public.

1.

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will strip Prince Andrew of remaining titles including “Andrew”, curse him to wander the Earth as “the nameless one” — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:01 PM

2.

3.

Nice to see that the rest of the world will now join our radio show in referring to him as Andrew Windsor. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:53 PM

4.

Considering he's supposed to be innocent of all accusations against him, this is a very 'HE'S GUILTY AS ALL FUCK' move from his brother. [image or embed] — Jonathan Pie (@jonathanpienews.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 7:20 PM

5.

The King is absolutely right to strip Prince Andrew of both his titles and his residence at the Royal Lodge. It’s clear that Andrew's position had become totally untenable, having disgraced his office and embarrassed the country. — Ed Davey (@eddavey.libdems.org.uk) October 30, 2025 at 7:38 PM

6.

Buckingham Palace has announced that it is removing all remaining styles, titles and honours of Prince Andrew: "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor." He is also being evicted from his accommodation at Royal Lodge. Correct action, but it should never have taken this long. [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 7:18 PM

7.

Prince Andrew is 65. Just whack him in council bungalow and take his winter fuel allowance off him x — BUCKERS (@deathofbuckley.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:32 AM

8.

Imagine being Emily Maitlis right now though. I think I'd turn my phone off and get in the bath for about 4 hours. — Oscaaarrrgh (@skeletonoscar.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:05 PM

9.

10.

11.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him" is quite a sentence. He has asked us to repeat his denials, and while it is a fact that he does continue those denials, the King does not believe them [and nor does anybody else] [image or embed] — Sunder Katwala (sundersays) (@sundersays.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:04 PM

12.

13.

14.

Understand the final straw for the royal family was Andrew’s friendship tainting the reputation of Jeff Epstein, the New York financier. [image or embed] — Count Grumpula (@maxwellshabbsby.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:40 PM

15.

I guess they're now going to have to heavily edit that 'It's A Royal Knockout' episode for the 40th anniversary airing on BBC4 in 2027. — Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:57 PM

16.

17.

18.