This robot trying to do the dishwasher prompted lots of funny responses but this particular comparison knocked the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2025

You may have seen on your timeline – what do you mean you don’t doomscroll through Twitter – that video of a robot trying sort the dishwasher.

It’s fair to say it wasn’t entirely successful.

And we mention it because it prompted lots of funny replies.

But none of them were funnier – or more relatable – than this one.

Nailed it.

Source @sytaylor