This robot trying to do the dishwasher prompted lots of funny responses but this particular comparison knocked the rest out the park

You may have seen on your timeline – what do you mean you don’t doomscroll through Twitter – that video of a robot trying sort the dishwasher.

It’s fair to say it wasn’t entirely successful.

Timeline is excited about the $20k Neo robot. Watch it try to close a dishwasher. We are not ready. pic.twitter.com/KBB1UeWuVA — Simon Taylor (@sytaylor) October 29, 2025

And we mention it because it prompted lots of funny replies.

$20k to simulate the experience of a roommate with a ketamine problem. https://t.co/7DaEZ9XieX — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) October 30, 2025

Yeah but look at that deep squat — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) October 29, 2025

pretending i don't know how to use the dishwasher so my parents never ask me to do it again https://t.co/1OMRqlMBYf — Currys (@currys) October 31, 2025

They made it so human, they even gave it back pain. — Befihu (@befihu) October 29, 2025

I’ll do this for the same amount and wear lingerie. https://t.co/Zq9B5PrffW — VividVivka (@VividVivka) October 31, 2025

THE DISHWASHER IS ALREADY THE MACHINE. U DONT NEED A MACHINE TO USE YOUR MACHINE. https://t.co/PkLRISgXaB — kate ✨ (@pulpy_fiction) October 30, 2025

If it can reach the higher shelves in my kitchen, I’m getting one — cokie (@cokiehasiotis) October 29, 2025

What you need is a step. — Simon Taylor (@sytaylor) October 29, 2025

But none of them were funnier – or more relatable – than this one.

When I stay out a little too late with the boys and try to make it up to my wife by doing the dishes before she wakes up pic.twitter.com/VWWiQuVrYf — Packy McCormick (@packyM) October 29, 2025

Nailed it.

I always tell my wife "this is the worst I'll ever be at loading the dishwasher" — Logan Brand (@loganmbrand) October 29, 2025

And then she yelled at you for clanking around in the kitchen and waking her up — cfo.btc (@btc_cfo) October 29, 2025

You weren’t squatting like this on the dance floor that’s for sure — bad robot (@foxenflask) October 29, 2025

Source @sytaylor