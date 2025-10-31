This robot trying to do the dishwasher prompted lots of funny responses but this particular comparison knocked the rest out the park
You may have seen on your timeline – what do you mean you don’t doomscroll through Twitter – that video of a robot trying sort the dishwasher.
It’s fair to say it wasn’t entirely successful.
Timeline is excited about the $20k Neo robot. Watch it try to close a dishwasher. We are not ready. pic.twitter.com/KBB1UeWuVA
— Simon Taylor (@sytaylor) October 29, 2025
And we mention it because it prompted lots of funny replies.
$20k to simulate the experience of a roommate with a ketamine problem. https://t.co/7DaEZ9XieX
— Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) October 30, 2025
Yeah but look at that deep squat
— Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) October 29, 2025
pretending i don't know how to use the dishwasher so my parents never ask me to do it again https://t.co/1OMRqlMBYf
— Currys (@currys) October 31, 2025
They made it so human, they even gave it back pain.
— Befihu (@befihu) October 29, 2025
I’ll do this for the same amount and wear lingerie. https://t.co/Zq9B5PrffW
— VividVivka (@VividVivka) October 31, 2025
THE DISHWASHER IS ALREADY THE MACHINE. U DONT NEED A MACHINE TO USE YOUR MACHINE. https://t.co/PkLRISgXaB
— kate ✨ (@pulpy_fiction) October 30, 2025
If it can reach the higher shelves in my kitchen, I’m getting one
— cokie (@cokiehasiotis) October 29, 2025
What you need is a step.
— Simon Taylor (@sytaylor) October 29, 2025
But none of them were funnier – or more relatable – than this one.
When I stay out a little too late with the boys and try to make it up to my wife by doing the dishes before she wakes up pic.twitter.com/VWWiQuVrYf
— Packy McCormick (@packyM) October 29, 2025
Nailed it.
I always tell my wife "this is the worst I'll ever be at loading the dishwasher"
— Logan Brand (@loganmbrand) October 29, 2025
And then she yelled at you for clanking around in the kitchen and waking her up
— cfo.btc (@btc_cfo) October 29, 2025
You weren’t squatting like this on the dance floor that’s for sure
— bad robot (@foxenflask) October 29, 2025
Source @sytaylor