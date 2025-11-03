Former ‘Minister for Common Sense’ Esther McVey had a pop at the Royal British Legion for its ‘non-job’ of Head of Diversity and Inclusion – 16 barbed clapbacks

Politics Esther mcvey

GB News presenter and Tory MP Esther McVey has taken an unusual approach to the obligatory poppy outrage so popular with her party and TV channel.

Rather than complain about the absence of a poppy on a public figure, or complaining someone’s poppy is too big, too small, angled incorrectly, the wrong colour, or not in a prominent enough position, she’s had a pop at the Royal British Legion for wanting to provide for a diverse range of veterans.

People had a few problems with her stance, not least that the former Minister for Common Sense (whose main achievement appears to have been stopping civil servants from wearing rainbow lanyards) is hardly the right person to talk about ‘non-jobs’.

1.

Esther McVey launches this years Poppy Rage campaign for simpletons. pic.twitter.com/DVHWtpGL6q — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) October 31, 2025

2.

Imagine being a Tory MP taking time out of your day to attack the RBL. What an utter disgrace. Tens of thousands of veterans from diverse backgrounds have fought bravely to keep Britain safe. They are the very best of us. https://t.co/Kykk1n5Ocr — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) October 31, 2025

3.

The presence of a Head of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) is not a "politically correct non-job" that diverts money from veterans. Instead, it is a strategic role that ensures the charity can effectively fulfill its core mission: supporting all veterans and their families in the most… — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) October 31, 2025

4.

Good job the King is a lot more open minded than you then as LGBT personnel have been discriminated against for years pic.twitter.com/WanUpOY6Eg — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 31, 2025

5.

You wait till you hear how much the previous MP for Tatton & her husband trousered out of the public purse for doing absolutely fuck all but grift https://t.co/0mZB0jJ97N — ¡No Pasarán! Andrew Rait – Allotmenteer Wokeratti (@RaitAndrew) October 31, 2025

6.

It’s not a non-job. And £65k for a head of diversity and inclusion is about right for that level of job. A non-job would be something like a minister for common sense, for example — Fi (@rahhead01) October 31, 2025

7.

Still fighting those culture wars instead of doing your actual job I see. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) October 31, 2025

8.

Christ wait until you find out what the Tories did Esther They created a job for a Minister of Common Sense, I know it’s ludicrous isn’t it? My god those were the days of weird nonsensical job roles Can’t remember who took it but my god what a cushy gig that must have been — Richard C (@RichardC51023) October 31, 2025

9.

Just a Tory MP here, having a pop at the Royal British Legion. https://t.co/BwIYqD62G8 — Sean Woodcock MP (@SEANLWOODCOCK) October 31, 2025

10.

11.

Talking of “non-jobs” I’m not sure the former “Minister for Common Sense” is the best person to start lecturing others

But I guess rehashing a story written by your husband a year ago must make for fun over breakfast https://t.co/hCM5h6dfle pic.twitter.com/EhVrmHNYmY — Tim (still totally unremarkable) (@forwardnotback) November 1, 2025

12.

A perfect, perfect outrage crossover. Sublime. https://t.co/tbM8jkhgTB — Jade Azim (@JadeFrancesAzim) October 31, 2025

13.

I see that a Tory MP and ex minister here is attacking the Royal British Legion for having someone who might look out for disabled, BAME or LGBT veterans. Incredibly poor to do so when volunteers across the country are selling poppies https://t.co/wptiTdsIz9 — Josh Fenton-Glynn MP (@JoshFG) October 31, 2025

14.

There are an awful lot of veterans who are disabled as a result of their service. Do you not agree that helping them is of vital importance? — DE (@DawnEva69330636) October 31, 2025

15.

What exactly is a “ minister for common sense”? pic.twitter.com/oNLC82qwcN — MrsGrace‍♀️ (@redheadlass1402) October 31, 2025

16.

Wait until you hear about the money that was wasted on the salary of the so-called Minister for Common Sense… — Noah James (@Gonch2020) November 1, 2025

Sophie Socket summed up.

You've had a mare here you dumb fucknugget. Never has one woman, been owned by so many, on a single X thread. — Sophie Socket ♠️ (@Socket1Sophie) October 31, 2025

