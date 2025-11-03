Politics Esther mcvey

Former ‘Minister for Common Sense’ Esther McVey had a pop at the Royal British Legion for its ‘non-job’ of Head of Diversity and Inclusion – 16 barbed clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 3rd, 2025

GB News presenter and Tory MP Esther McVey has taken an unusual approach to the obligatory poppy outrage so popular with her party and TV channel.

Rather than complain about the absence of a poppy on a public figure, or complaining someone’s poppy is too big, too small, angled incorrectly, the wrong colour, or not in a prominent enough position, she’s had a pop at the Royal British Legion for wanting to provide for a diverse range of veterans.

Bought my poppy as I do every year (& always more than one as I invariably lose my paper ones!) However, horrified to discover The Royal British Legion (RBL) has a Head of Diversity & Inclusion at a wage of about £65k - that’s a lot of poppies to sell just for that non-job wage! All the money should be going to veterans not on politically correct non-jobs.

People had a few problems with her stance, not least that the former Minister for Common Sense (whose main achievement appears to have been stopping civil servants from wearing rainbow lanyards) is hardly the right person to talk about ‘non-jobs’.

Sophie Socket summed up.

