Donald Trump hosted a ‘Great Gatsby’ Halloween party and the Maga level of self-awareness just hit absolute zero – 17 totally on-the-money responses

Donald Trump hosted a ‘Great Gatsby’ Halloween party at Mar-A-Lago – no, we weren’t invited either – and from the look of the videos and images that emerged, it was very much a no expenses spared much affair.

Scenes like this, for instance.

Women dancing for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago guests pic.twitter.com/839HbbdhiK — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 1, 2025

And indeed this.

Guests cheer on women dancing for them at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. This is the same group of people that gets offended by NFL halftime shows. pic.twitter.com/EbMdr7f1Ml — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 1, 2025

And it’s fair to say the comparison between what was going on in Florida and the rather different circumstances currently facing many millions of Americans all over the country didn’t go entirely unnoticed.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Dancers at Trump’s Halloween party as people begin losing food stamps under his administration pic.twitter.com/LWknoEktw6 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 1, 2025

2.

Definite late Roman empire vibe here. https://t.co/no5X38QLjw — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) November 2, 2025

3.

“They were careless people… they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”

– F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby https://t.co/6k0L82KxkU — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) November 1, 2025

4.

From Trump’s Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, while he refuses to negotiate with Democrats to reopen the government.

pic.twitter.com/WhfhsJGr8a — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 2, 2025

5.

Berlusconi walked so that Trump could run. https://t.co/5rBHRHku2p — andrea pennacchi (@Pennacchiiiii) November 2, 2025

6.

Joe and Kamala couldn’t crack a smile because “Americans are hurting” and “we still have a lot of work to do” but trump can host lavish parties with semi exotic dancers and you can bet the media won’t say a word. This double standard simply cannot stand. We have to do something https://t.co/mAgIJvzogw — Tim (@trouble_man90) November 2, 2025

7.

How very “Hunger Games” of them. — Kimberly ️ ️ (@KimberlySuth) November 1, 2025

8.

42 million Americans lost food assistance today, but the Lobster Thermidor and champagne was flowing at Mar-a-Lago tonight. pic.twitter.com/QlbfOVQVnl — _ (@SundaeDivine) November 2, 2025

9.