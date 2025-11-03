Donald Trump thinks Seth Myers should be ‘illegal’ because he said something he didn’t like – 17 law-abiding clap backs that stand up in the court of public opinion

Entertainment donald trump seth myers

No late night television hosts are safe these days. That’s because Donald Trump, the President of the United States, spends the majority of his time in front of the TV watching to see if late night comedians are going to talk about him.

Well, they do. A lot. And it’s not in the most flattering light.

Here’s a clip that caught Trump’s eye recently:

This is the Seth Meyers clip Donald Trump just had a meltdown over on Truth Social where Seth brutally mocks Trump’s insane rant about steam powered catapults. Trump REALLY doesn’t want people to see this so whatever you do please do NOT share this video! pic.twitter.com/APvamZhzR5 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 1, 2025

Yeah, he did not like that at all. So he did what any normal leader of the free world would do amidst a government shutdown and global trade war, he went on social media and complained about what’s on TV. His response was angry, bizarre, and potentially worrying for Myers.

The president says Seth Meyers’ show is probably illegal because it’s “100% anti-trump” pic.twitter.com/xlD2ybz9tY — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2025

Never has such a thin-skinned man told on himself so regularly and thoroughly. Readers saw right through the rage Trump mashed out on his keyboard.

He comes right out and says criticizing him is illegal. To anyone who says Trump’s not a Nazi/fascist, c’mon now. Of course he is. — Lynn Solte (@LynnSolte) November 1, 2025

Trump calling Seth Meyers’ show illegal is peak reality distortion. Imagine thinking a late-night monologue is a national security threat while you’re busy shredding rules, norms, and taxpayer money. The audacity is breathtaking. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) November 1, 2025

I must be illegal too, because I’m 100% anti-Trump…how about you? — Kathy Nole (@mkgunole) November 1, 2025

He’s the softest president ever. I’ve never seen a bigger snowflake — Common Sense (@DudeVsDumbasses) November 1, 2025

He’s still pissed about the White House Correspondents dinner that Seth Meyers hosted where Obama insulted him. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) November 1, 2025

