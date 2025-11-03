Karoline Leavitt said she was horrified to learn that there was an Art Deco bathroom in the White House, and the eyerolls were visible from the Moon

US Karoline Leavitt

As well as smashing the East Wing of the White House to smithereens to build a $250 million ballroom, Donald Trump has had the Lincoln Bathroom renovated in a Mar-a-Lago style.

President Trump with an interior design update. pic.twitter.com/CY9vb1kqUP — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 31, 2025

Plenty of space for boxes of confidential documents. You can probably imagine how most people reacted to the latest bad-taste explosion in the White House.

Millions of people are being kicked off of food assistance and millions can’t afford health care anymore. But don’t worry everyone! Trump got a new bathroom. So tone deaf, out of touch, and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/JDyA9LLEo9 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 31, 2025

something under discussed is the fact that white house renovations are currently being spearheaded by someone with famously bad interior design taste https://t.co/4qLcqbW9SM — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 31, 2025

On what planet does he think that Lincoln had a marble bathroom that looked like that in the 1860s? https://t.co/k3EXyIIseV — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 31, 2025

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, was on a very different page.

Nice priorities you’ve got there. It’d be a shame if someone were to …drag you all over the internet for them.

1.

Imagine being horrified by a toilet but ok with starving children. pic.twitter.com/rp96uQ5SMM — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 1, 2025

2.

Completely indistinguishable from parody https://t.co/9nhnwApLb1 — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) October 31, 2025

3.

Letting Americans starve doesn’t horrify them. Letting healthcare costs triple doesn’t horrify them. Letting our troops go unpaid doesn’t horrify them. A toilet does. https://t.co/IkeyUhpzec — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 1, 2025

4.

While Trump splurges on marble vanity for the Lincoln Bedroom, Leavitt's "priorities" leave millions of kids' stomachs as empty as her empathy. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) November 1, 2025

5.

When I first learned that someone like Karoline Leavitt existed in the White House, I was horrified. pic.twitter.com/uzV5HaHzGq — Justine McDermott (@JustineMcD16413) November 1, 2025

6.

Not horrified that children will go hungry tomorrow.

Not horrified that families are rationing groceries. The toilet. Families are about to lose food benefits, parents are skipping meals so their kids can eat, and your emotional breaking point was… a toilet? You disgust me. — Michelle Bonner (@MichBonnerTV) October 31, 2025

7.

Right? It's wild how some people pick and choose what to be upset about. Priorities are all messed up! — Niveditha Hariharan | നിവേദിത ഹരിഹരൻ (@hariniv2505) November 1, 2025

8.

it’s impressive that i can’t tell if this is serious or ironic. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 1, 2025

9.

She's a glorified cheerleader, without the pom poms. That's her job – sound perky, happy, energized, and positive about "everything" her team is doing.. no matter how stupid or inappropriate. No one finds her even remotely credible on anything. — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) November 1, 2025

10.

Horrified by a fucking toilet but unphased by 17 million children going without food? You really shouldn’t wear that cross around your neck. — Jess P. (@Jessnj4554) October 31, 2025

11.

The Trump admin always tweets to 2 different audiences: rich donors or poor uneducated supporters. Leavitt's post is meant for the former, to signal an influx of cash will be rewarded. — BIG BOPPER (Human Capital Stock) (@hughfriknfraser) November 1, 2025

12.

Sooo, while Americans go hungry and lose healthcare, Trump is using our tax payer dollars to renovate a bathroom? Are you fucking kidding me? — enemycharlie (@enemycharlie) November 1, 2025

13.

“Anyway, that sucks about your kid. What was the thing he needed to live? Medicabe or something?” https://t.co/7I1qGIXbxJ — George Sears 2028 Voter (@ByYourLogic) October 31, 2025

14.

I dare @karolineleavitt to name one thing about my life that’s better because they changed a toilet in the Lincoln Bedroom. https://t.co/0Z7e4FBY4W — Geoff Davidson (@geoffdua) October 31, 2025

15.

A vintage toilet is what horrifies her y’all https://t.co/hTFmmC77nn — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) November 2, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

If that toilet horrified you you should see what one decorated with Top Secret Information looks like pic.twitter.com/xbXziRC0EE — JayMallow (@JayMallow3) November 1, 2025

