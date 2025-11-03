US Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said she was horrified to learn that there was an Art Deco bathroom in the White House, and the eyerolls were visible from the Moon

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 3rd, 2025

As well as smashing the East Wing of the White House to smithereens to build a $250 million ballroom, Donald Trump has had the Lincoln Bathroom renovated in a Mar-a-Lago style.

Plenty of space for boxes of confidential documents. You can probably imagine how most people reacted to the latest bad-taste explosion in the White House.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, was on a very different page.

When I first learned a toilet like that existed inside the White House, I was horrified President Trump is making the People’s House more elegant and beautiful for generations of Americans to come!

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

Nice priorities you’ve got there. It’d be a shame if someone were to …drag you all over the internet for them.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

Donald Trump held a lavish ‘Great Gatsby’ party for his rich pals – as millions are set to lose food benefits

Image Screengrab