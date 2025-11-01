Donald Trump held a lavish ‘Great Gatsby’ party for his rich pals – as millions are set to lose food benefits

News donald trump

Let’s check in on Donald Trump and see how his Halloween weekend is going.

Amid the ongoing US government shutdown, the President found time to boast about his new gold and marble renovation of the Lincoln bathroom in the White House.

Trump also made it to his happy place, Mar-a-Lago, to be guest of honour at a Halloween party with the theme of The Great Gatsby.

Trump and Rubio at the Mar-a-Lago Halloween Party, on day 31 of the shutdown. Official theme is Gatsby and ‘a little party never killed nobody’, we’re told. pic.twitter.com/MNwkw6SVSO — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) November 1, 2025

The official theme was Gatsby and “a little party never killed nobody”, according to reports. Whatever the framing of it, the optics of the president and his rich buddies indulging in a swish party celebrating wealth and indulgence has not gone down well.

Trump is holding a Great Gatsby/Roaring 20s-themed party at his private club in Palm Beach tonight as he tries to withhold SNAP and health care subsidies from millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/2hxQKpJLTi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 1, 2025

That’s because, right now, some 42 million Americans look set to lose access to food assistance and healthcare due to ongoing disruption caused by the month-long shutdown of the US government.

The tone deaf party has been slammed by critics – with many also pointing out the ironies inherent in channeling F. Scott Fitzgerald’s immortal 1925 novella about the hollowness of wealth and excess, not to mention its portents of the oncoming disaster of the Great Depression in the 1930s.

“They were careless people, Tom and Daisy—they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.” — PKillick (@PreKillick) November 1, 2025

Real “end of empire” vibes going on here https://t.co/ihJdWVaKGB — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 1, 2025

Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans. He does not give a damn about you. pic.twitter.com/QVGtkqwHdF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 1, 2025

“It was the best of times” – A Tale of Two Cities https://t.co/VWTgXVCCYT — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 1, 2025

So fun! Hey quick question what happened at the end of the roaring 20’s? https://t.co/HqZtvHdyvK — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) November 1, 2025

People who didn’t read The Great Gatsby. https://t.co/LRqXMAO0lR — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 1, 2025

The president held a Great Gatsby themed black tie party at Mar-a-Lago tonight, hours before 41 million Americans lose the government assistance to buy groceries due to the ongoing shutdown: https://t.co/h8cO52fU4H — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 1, 2025

I really, really hope this all blows up in their face one day https://t.co/cpvXibeItr — Alex Reino (@alexreino) November 1, 2025

