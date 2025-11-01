News donald trump

Donald Trump held a lavish ‘Great Gatsby’ party for his rich pals – as millions are set to lose food benefits

Michael White. Updated November 1st, 2025

Let’s check in on Donald Trump and see how his Halloween weekend is going.

Amid the ongoing US government shutdown, the President found time to boast about his new gold and marble renovation of the Lincoln bathroom in the White House.

Trump also made it to his happy place, Mar-a-Lago, to be guest of honour at a Halloween party with the theme of The Great Gatsby.

The official theme was Gatsby and “a little party never killed nobody”, according to reports. Whatever the framing of it, the optics of the president and his rich buddies indulging in a swish party celebrating wealth and indulgence has not gone down well.

That’s because, right now, some 42 million Americans look set to lose access to food assistance and healthcare due to ongoing disruption caused by the month-long shutdown of the US government.

The tone deaf party has been slammed by critics – with many also pointing out the ironies inherent in channeling F. Scott Fitzgerald’s immortal 1925 novella about the hollowness of wealth and excess, not to mention its portents of the oncoming disaster of the Great Depression in the 1930s.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2