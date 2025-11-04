Donald Trump said he felt ‘very badly’ for the royal family over Andrew and the Epstein scandal and the entirety of the internet said the same thing

US donald trump epstein royal family

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, Prince Andrew is no more after the King’s brother was stripped of his titles over the former Duke of York’s relationship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, becoming plain old Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

We mention it because Donald Trump – no stranger to Epstein himself, obviously, was asked about the royal family and what has happened to Andrew, who has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.

Trump on Prince Andrew and the Epstein scandal: “I feel very badly. I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family. That’s been a tragic situation. And it’s too bad. I feel badly for the family.” pic.twitter.com/oX2OghKAEz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2025

And the entirety of the internet – well not all of it obviously, but lots of people, all said something very similar.

1.

Who says the man has no empathy? He has expressed what is obviously deep and sincere sympathy for, among others: ✳️ Prince Andrew ✳️ Ghislaine Maxwell ✳️ Jair Bolsonaro ✳️ Vladimir Putin ✳️ Benjamin Netanyahu ✳️ the convicted January 6 insurrectionists ✳️ the… https://t.co/rEb84GRYh9 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 3, 2025

2.

Hundreds of young girls abused and Trump feels bad for the abuser. https://t.co/PKAAB53LcS — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 3, 2025

3.

He “feels badly” for the royal family. What a fucking bad person he is. Any normal, decent human being would feel badly for all the young girls who were victimized by Epstein’s pedophilia ring. All the young girls abused, raped, and forever changed. I feel badly only for them. https://t.co/S2VR3fwvIK — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 3, 2025

4.

Dear Epstein Survivors, When the President was asked about Epstein’s crimes, he said he felt bad for the abuser’s family. STOP WAITING. STOP EVER BELIEVING the Trump administration will help you or fight for justice for you. Name names.

EXPOSE IT ALLpic.twitter.com/OaaWfpkrQm — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 3, 2025

5.

Hundreds of young girls abused and Trump feels bad for the abuser. https://t.co/PKAAB53LcS — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 3, 2025

6.

Every time he talks about Epstein, the empathy goes one direction.. up the power ladder, never down. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) November 3, 2025

7.

Trump has a metaphorical divot in the part of his brain where empathy, shame, and contrition reside. He cannot even process what empathy is. It would be easier to teach a sightless person about color. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) November 3, 2025

8.

But he feels nothing for the girls who were abused. Typical. — HereWeGoAgainElaina (@againhere239981) November 3, 2025

9.

And he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well…. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) November 3, 2025

And finally …

“I feel very badly for the royal family. It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family, a tragic situation.” – Trump on former Prince Andrew. Not once has he had compassion for the victims of these pedophiles, NOT ONCE! pic.twitter.com/NwpVvwRB8t — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 3, 2025

Source @atrupar