A right-wing ‘truth-seeker’ claimed that Charlie Kirk was communicating via a rainbow over ‘the birthplace of King Arthur’, and the takedowns were legendary

The co-founder of the fundamentalist Christian group Turning Point UK, John Mappin, believes he has spotted a message from its other co-founder, Charlie Kirk.

It may not be unconnected that the far-right commentator owns Camelot Castle Hotel, because there’s always a grift – but there were some pretty clear problems with his claim. Tweeters were quick to point them out.

1.

this is just schizophrenia pic.twitter.com/GiqCZ07lyv — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) November 3, 2025

2.

guy who thinks King Arthur was real also thinks Charlie Kirk is sending him a magic rainbow https://t.co/PBJV57XNs1 — CLOWNARCHY (@CRBernard) November 3, 2025

3.

Quick question, are rainbows now no longer gay and woke or did Charlie give you a sign that it’s OK to like them now? — Jez (@BFCJez) November 3, 2025

4.

Isn’t King Arthur literally fictional https://t.co/0SoId5XAJj — DreamLeaf (@DreamLeaf5) November 3, 2025

5.

Why the fuck would Charlie Kirk, a man born in Chicago, be sending a rainbow over a hotel in the UK? Jesus y'all need help. https://t.co/7YwPzm34nG — Offshore Oddities (@offshoreoddity) November 3, 2025

6.

How many rainbows do you think there have been since Charlie was murdered? FWIW Grok estimates at least "hundreds of millions, if not billions" of rainbows would have been visible. But sure. this one is special. — Darkest_Grins (@Darkest_Grins) November 3, 2025

7.

using my rainbow machine in heaven to communicate a vital message to humanity regarding king arthur — S1G1L (@PSYBEAM_) November 3, 2025

8.

You are so right Mr. Mappin! THe strong historical link between Charlie Kirk and King Arthur is undeniable.

What is it you are on Mr. Mappin? Is it legal? https://t.co/NAK6QjBQo0 — Bart Ruiz (@RuizBart68) November 3, 2025

9.

Why the fuck would Charlie Kirk be communicating through a rainbow in England? And to whom, exactly? Unless this is spectacular rage bait, please seek help. — Uncle Knick-Knack’s Winter Wardrobe (@Crabby_Patty_) November 3, 2025

10.

I sense that Charlie is communicating He wants us to know Tire marks in the lawn at the driveway today pic.twitter.com/4oWSDAU2EQ — negafook (@Negafook) November 3, 2025

11.

Ah yes, John Mappin. A man who sees a rainbow and thinks it’s Charlie Kirk beaming divine from the heavens. Somewhere, King Arthur’s ghost is checking the property listings, wondering how Camelot ended up as a Turning-Point themed gift shop — Dave Gibson (@DaveGibn) November 3, 2025

12.

You're a goofball. You think Charlie Kirk is directing rainbows in England? — PittsburghDave (@DavePittsburgh) November 3, 2025

13.

It’s a fucking rainbow you twat. — Cookie Urch (@Cookieurch) November 3, 2025

14.

Charlie wants us to know what? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/o2iseFsHxf — Emlyn (@vinjupe) November 3, 2025

15.

Science entered the chat

it’s called refraction, dispersion and reflection my guy https://t.co/sAXm1G7tEz — elz (@elzb13ta) November 3, 2025

