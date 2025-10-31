Laurence Fox has recorded a Charlie Kirk tribute song and it’s all you’d imagine and more – 13 funniest and totally on-point reviews

Celebrity charlie kirk Laurence fox

Say what you like about Laurence Fox – please! – but he’s not afraid to make an utter fool of himself in public.

And this is surely a classic case in point, a song that Fox has recorded in tribute to the murdered American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The first few seconds should seal it for you (we’re not sure it gets any better, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere).

A song in honour of Charlie Kirk.@charliekirk11 https://t.co/rj3NkroKCx — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) October 29, 2025

And we mention it not just because we’ve suffered for our art and now it’s your turn, as Neil Innes once said, but because of the very funny and totally on-point reviews which might just make the whole thing worthwhile.

1.

This is beautiful mate. I got to know Charlie pretty well near the end and he was always talking about his love of abysmal dogshit — hen (@beforewaybefore) October 29, 2025

2.

3.

Hasn’t his family suffered enough? — Grumpy Buggers (@inbetweeters) October 29, 2025

4.

Hahahahahahah I had to listen to this hahhahahahaah you didn’t disappoint you talentless weapon — Lloyd Smith (@Lloyd_Smiff) October 29, 2025

5.

Dear god. You must really hate Charlie Kirk. — Really Right Wing (@ReallyRightReal) October 30, 2025

6.

Nah, you definitely have a humiliation fetish. No one releases that with a straight face. — Harry (@HighPlainOutlaw) October 30, 2025

x

7.

This is a joke right? A wind up? It can’t be genuine, surely it’s an attempt at satire?? Is it an attempt to launch a new career in comedy? — ▫️ (@74Kinger) October 29, 2025

8.

Absolutely gorgeous mate. Admittedly I have no ears. — CamdenWorks (@CamdenWorks) October 30, 2025

9.

Voice sounds like you dragged a stick along a corrugated fence — Benoncereal (@stalinmusk) October 30, 2025

10.

Fucking hell Leslie, that is absolutely fucking awful! — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) October 30, 2025

11.

Laurence, I am totally blown away. I came here expecting to find something amateurish and substandard but, by gosh, I am thoroughly overjoyed to discover that you have actually punctured the diaphragm at the very pit of the biggest pile of sonic shit I have ever heard in my life. — Jonathan Sizz (@PianoDentist88) October 30, 2025

12.

Total shite. — MollysMa (@MollysMa83) October 29, 2025

13.

I mean, I know you’re a massive twat, but subjecting humanity to this crock of shite is just cruel. And using a dead guy for clout?? Stay classy! — Larkin Greaves (@CryptoOranda) October 30, 2025

To conclude …

The replies to this are superb . What a colossal balloon knot this bloke is. https://t.co/rVtjbAVc1y — AJH1886 (@AJH1886) October 30, 2025

And also.

There have been many songs written about moments in history that have resonated for decades afterwards. This isn't one of those songs. This is Looza Fox's tribute song to Charlie's Kirk. pic.twitter.com/ehD4HtFUui — Spectral Nullen, Macrame Overlord. (@Nullen80) October 30, 2025

