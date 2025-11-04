‘What’s your weirdest private habit that you hope no one ever finds out about?’ – 21 practices that will make you feel boringly normal

Life r/AskReddit

Do you ever have a secret worry that you’re a bit odd? Or that you do some things in private which are utterly harmless but you’d never admit to? Well, stop right there, because there are people out there who are way more strange than you.

This has come to light following a post on the AskReddit page by Dear-Welder-1117, who posed this question:

What’s your weirdest private habit that you hope no one ever finds out about?

And oddballs and eccentrics were queueing up to reveal their quirkiest bits…

1.

‘The absolute mind boggling level to which I talk to myself or narrate things out loud, even having full blown conversations about made up scenarios and events that haven’t transpired, all because my imagination runs rampant like a runaway train.’

–SheriffWyattDerp

2.

‘Nose picker. I like a clean and unobstructed air way.’

–poolbitch1

3.

‘I rock myself to sleep. No rock per se. I do a vibration with my feet until I fall sleep.’

–Apprehensive-Eye2457

4.

‘Sometimes I take all the stuff off of my refrigerator and sit on top of it just to look at my home from a different view, it’s quite nice. But I don’t think people will get it if I was caught doing it.’

–BeeBopshitbox

5.

‘Before I get into bed, I clean off my feet by kneeling on the edge on all fours and slapping them together forcefully to get rid of any “dust” that might have accumulated. It looks like a fly rubbing its hands. I cant enter the bed before doing that.’

–Altruistic_Group787

6.

‘When my earlobes are cold from being outside, I’ll fold them into my ear canal and hold them there. I don’t know, I think it’s that cold feeling inside a warm ear that appeals to me. My girlfriend asked why I did it one time and I couldn’t quite explain it.’

–Water_Buffalo-

7.

‘I put my towel between my butt cheeks and walk around while I’m drying off. My husband recently caught me.’

–Wobblemaster3

8.

‘I pluck my pubes with a tweezer.’

–Green_Pause1022

9.

‘I still sleep with my baby blanket (29 years old lol), and I smell it while I’m laying with it because the smell calms me down.’

–MarzipanLinguine

10.

‘I maladaptive daydream. I put my headphones on and pace around the house acting it out.’

–SimilarShift5898

11.

‘I have scheduled cry times. Bottle in all my emotions through out the day and after my kid goes to bed I just sit in the shower and cry.’

–lawnchairrr