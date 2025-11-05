Politics California Karoline Leavitt voting

Karoline Leavitt accused California of holding fraudulent elections, without providing a scrap of evidence (other than her hurt feelings)

Saul Hutson. Updated November 5th, 2025

Karoline Leavitt was back up at her bully pulpit spitting out lies at the White House yesterday.

Leading into the first major elections of Donald Trump’s second term, Leavitt was preparing for the worst. (Spoiler alert: it was exactly as bad as Magas feared.) The White House Press Secretary braced for impact by publicly proclaiming that it’s a known fact that the results of a California election cannot be trusted.

“Because I said so,” feels a little more like an elementary school playground argument than the official stance of the White House on an issue as important as voter fraud in one of its most influential states.

The internet called B.S.

Source: Twitter @SpencerHakimian