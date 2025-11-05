Karoline Leavitt accused California of holding fraudulent elections, without providing a scrap of evidence (other than her hurt feelings)

Politics California Karoline Leavitt voting

Karoline Leavitt was back up at her bully pulpit spitting out lies at the White House yesterday.

Leading into the first major elections of Donald Trump’s second term, Leavitt was preparing for the worst. (Spoiler alert: it was exactly as bad as Magas feared.) The White House Press Secretary braced for impact by publicly proclaiming that it’s a known fact that the results of a California election cannot be trusted.

LEAVITT: It's absolutely true that there's fraud in California's elections. REPORTER: What's the evidence of that? LEAVITT: It's just a fact. pic.twitter.com/TYwcCdH807 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 4, 2025

“Because I said so,” feels a little more like an elementary school playground argument than the official stance of the White House on an issue as important as voter fraud in one of its most influential states.

The internet called B.S.

Facts come with evidence, Karoline. That’s what makes them facts. — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) November 4, 2025

Belief in something without evidence is so very MAGA. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) November 4, 2025

Claiming fraud without any evidence is in fact fraud itself — Bailey for HD-92✌️ (@BaileePolitics) November 4, 2025

It’s like these are mock press conferences from fifth grade — the-michael-datson.bsky.social (@fuller_sean) November 4, 2025

6.

It’s a cult. A very stupid cult. https://t.co/pxh8pGf49o — Law of War Fella (@BabylonsLawyer) November 4, 2025

Leavitt is from the Kellyanne Conway School of Alternative Facts. — Bryan (@BverInFL) November 4, 2025

I’m just surprised that the reporter actually asked the question. I’m not surprised by her response. — Mark Cadotte (@Cadeau57) November 4, 2025

Typical 21st century Republican. "I don't need no stinking 'evidence'! I just know it's true. It's obvious! Fuck off with your 'education' libtard!!!" — Ornot Bitwise (@OleYearian) November 4, 2025

11.

What, she didn’t retort with, “because I said so,” or “your momma”??? — Barb Matheson (@MathesonBarb) November 4, 2025

MAGA: It's a fact until you ask us to cite sources https://t.co/zio83CDxq1 — Its Regular (@ItsRegularr___) November 4, 2025

It’s just a fact is not an acceptable answer. It’s just an assertion. Facts can be substantiated. She should substantiate her claim. — Amy Coplan (@amycoplan) November 4, 2025

Cause my daddy said so https://t.co/0ER789kfhB — Quantus Houston (@QHouston73) November 5, 2025

MAGA is scared shitless. Here we go with the election fraud. It’s time tho. Maggots can’t win or feel whole unless they cheat. — Elon Musk cant buy God and Democracy (@nickoftime26) November 4, 2025

