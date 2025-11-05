US Democrats donald trump Republicans

Donald Trump claimed that the Dems had a great day at the polls because he wasn’t on the ballot, and it was a self-own visible from the top of Mt Rushmore

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2025

To say that Tuesday’s round of elections was bad for the Republicans would be putting it mildly.

Here’s a rundown, so you can see why they’re not a happy bunch.

Virginia: Dems took the Attorney General, Governor and Lieutenant Governor roles from the Republicans.

New Jersey has a newly elected Democratic Governor.

California: Yes to Proposition 50 will allow the state to redraw its congressional area lines to offset Republican gerrymandering ahead of the midterms.

New York: Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani romped to victory.

That’s not all of them, but you get the picture.

Having laid the groundwork with suggestions of rigging, blah! blah! Blah! Trump lost his tiny perfectly MRI-ed mind.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump "TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,” according to Pollsters.

He wasn’t done.

To recap, he’s admitted that Maga is a doomed personality cult and he’ll have to rig the next elections to win. Got it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2