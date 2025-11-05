Donald Trump claimed that the Dems had a great day at the polls because he wasn’t on the ballot, and it was a self-own visible from the top of Mt Rushmore

US Democrats donald trump Republicans

To say that Tuesday’s round of elections was bad for the Republicans would be putting it mildly.

Here’s a rundown, so you can see why they’re not a happy bunch.

Virginia: Dems took the Attorney General, Governor and Lieutenant Governor roles from the Republicans. New Jersey has a newly elected Democratic Governor. California: Yes to Proposition 50 will allow the state to redraw its congressional area lines to offset Republican gerrymandering ahead of the midterms. New York: Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani romped to victory.

That’s not all of them, but you get the picture.

Democrats have flipped 13 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates, including seven Republican safe seats held by the GOP for over forty years. pic.twitter.com/30Zgreg2IK — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 5, 2025

CALIFORNIA'S PROP 50 WON BY A WHOPPING 65-35 MARGIN!! WE ARE BACK, DEMS.

LET'S FUCKING GO! — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 5, 2025

Having laid the groundwork with suggestions of rigging, blah! blah! Blah! Trump lost his tiny perfectly MRI-ed mind.

He wasn’t done.

speaks volumes that Trump's response to tonight's resounding defeat is to demand Republicans redouble efforts to rig elections pic.twitter.com/tvwQekxjKH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

To recap, he’s admitted that Maga is a doomed personality cult and he’ll have to rig the next elections to win. Got it.

HAHAHAHA: Donald Trump’s first response to Republicans getting destroyed across the country tonight is to divert blame. He is the reason MAGA lost. America despises Trump. pic.twitter.com/xfCSJfBtgS — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 5, 2025

I got bad news for Trump about every election going forward from now until the end of time pic.twitter.com/RuikOn8BB7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

And so it ends … pic.twitter.com/xXjksbkZO1 — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) November 5, 2025

Trump seems to be suggesting that the shutdown is hurting Rs pic.twitter.com/8VkdDsmnsD — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 5, 2025

Republicans know they own the shutdown so why don’t they just end it? https://t.co/o7jFjWAiqx — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 5, 2025

JUST IN: Trump’s first post since the election results dropped might be his most pathetic ever pic.twitter.com/d8cNstp3VX — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 5, 2025

He’s trying to pacify himself and maybe soothe himself to sleep tonight. But that heartburn won’t stop! Midterms please come with fire and fury! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) November 5, 2025

