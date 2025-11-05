Karoline Leavitt told the press that Trump doesn’t know why he had an MRI, but is in “optimal physical health” – and there’s not enough chinny reckon to go around

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

During one of his regularly scheduled boasting sessions from Air Force One, Donald Trump revealed that he had been given an MRI during what was his second routine ‘annual’ check-up in six months.

Reporter: Did you get an MRI? Trump: I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect. Yeah… nobody has given you reports like I have given you. The doctors said some of the best reports they have ever seen. https://t.co/k4XL0j2NFK pic.twitter.com/pb09fTLCCs — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

Although he described it as ‘perfect’, neither he nor his cohort of unqualified minions provided any details, so when CNN’s Kristen Holmes saw a chance to put that right, she grabbed it.

Reporter: Why did the President get an MRI? Leavitt: I will check back on that. But as you all know because you are all witness to it, every single day the president is in optimal physical health. Reporter: It’s a very specific procedure. It’s not generally routine. He said he… pic.twitter.com/p5SgLNPbZL — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2025

Oddly, we can believe that Trump didn’t know why he was given an MRI far more easily than we can believe Karoline Leavitt has no idea. The internet wasn’t buying it.

1.

“The President is in optimal physical health” https://t.co/aL920linRY pic.twitter.com/Q34dg57LWK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 4, 2025

2.

No one is dumb enough to believe this.

No one. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 4, 2025

3.

Well after he took that cognitive exam the doctors, big strong men straight out of central casting with tears in their eyes, said “sir we have never seen anything like this” and immediately ordered an MRI of his brain — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) November 4, 2025

4.

"Mr. President we're going to have you get an MRI but we can't tell you why because it's a surprise." https://t.co/8tD1XIXEDT — Schrödinger's Sneetch Belly (@RTodKelly) November 4, 2025

5.

I wouldn't describe looking like a plastic bag full of expired milk as "optimal physical health" but that's just me — They call me Nate (@NathanHiggers71) November 4, 2025

6.

(Karolyin doesn't know what an MRI is) https://t.co/VVdaGxvKzL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 4, 2025

7.

BREAKING NEWS :

White House releases the results of the MRI test! pic.twitter.com/jwSlzgK4lK — Howyoudoin (@Trumpsamoron) November 4, 2025

8.

9.

10.

Remember when this was the most important -and only- issue the political media cared about? https://t.co/lUdbo03xSs — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) November 4, 2025

11.

Of course. People in peak physical condition with no issues get MRIs all the time — Bob Pavao (@bobpavao1964) November 4, 2025

12.

He looks like he’s physically melting, which I didn’t think humans could do, but sure, “optimal health.” — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) November 4, 2025

13.

If Donald Trump, of all people, is in “optimal physical health”, then I must be a world class athlete. https://t.co/IzEuio3q3N — John Brown (@John_Fkn_Brown) November 4, 2025

14.

15.

Well, yes, who among us doesn’t get 2 physicals, including an MRI, in less than a year?

He’s the very picture of health. https://t.co/uw2LzADwFz — Corpus Christi(ne) In (@CanadaChrisPy) November 4, 2025

The Democrats’ official account came in with this harsh but fair sarcasm.

This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. https://t.co/W5apFqrvJ7 pic.twitter.com/vcniprghsd — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 4, 2025

