US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt told the press that Trump doesn’t know why he had an MRI, but is in “optimal physical health” – and there’s not enough chinny reckon to go around

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2025

During one of his regularly scheduled boasting sessions from Air Force One, Donald Trump revealed that he had been given an MRI during what was his second routine ‘annual’ check-up in six months.

Although he described it as ‘perfect’, neither he nor his cohort of unqualified minions provided any details, so when CNN’s Kristen Holmes saw a chance to put that right, she grabbed it.

Oddly, we can believe that Trump didn’t know why he was given an MRI far more easily than we can believe Karoline Leavitt has no idea. The internet wasn’t buying it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

The Democrats’ official account came in with this harsh but fair sarcasm.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab