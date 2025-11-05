‘What small things will be the end of British civilisation?’ – 21 uniquely UK-centric apocalypses

Life British r/AskUK

There are quite a few global events happening at the moment that feel like they might herald the end of the world – you know, like climate change or the current American administration – but what about the more local and – arguably – less serious issues that suggest we’ve reached a tipping point?

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after user Ok-Friend-5304 asked the following:

What small things will be the end of British civilisation? Light-hearted things which make you think ‘Well if we can’t get this right, what hope is there?’. For example, Club biscuits – a biscuit formerly marketed for its chocolatey-ness, ceasing to use real chocolate. For me, it’s every time two lanes of traffic are merging, everybody is politely alternating in zip fashion, it’s your turn to ‘zip’ in and a second car from the other side just brute forces ahead instead of waiting. It’s such a futile grasp to gain 3 seconds in life it makes me sad for us.

Clubs will clearly never be forgiven, and there are plenty of other things people consider crimes against Britishness, like these…

1.

‘When you buy a cup of tea and they serve a cup of slightly hot water with a teabag next to it, still in the wrapper. It happened to me a couple of times and I struggled to butter my crumpets afterwards with rage.’

–Joober81

2.

‘In 10 years time we are going to get a paper bag with one of each flavour of Quality Street/Roses/Heroes at Christmas for £5 and get told it’s an excellent deal. And then we’ll know, it’s time to just give up.’

–Pottrescu

3.

‘People queuing at a bar in a perpendicular fashion rather than parallel.’

–Voodoopulse

4.

‘Charging for sauce in a chippy. This was the start!’

–TheFourSevens

5.

‘McDonald’s by Deliveroo. If you can’t even be bothered to leave the house for a cold burger, what help is there…’

–ReditMcGogg

6.

‘People have lost the ability, and will, to use a teapot. So we’re already at the beginning of the end.’

–Kind-Combination6197

7.

‘People agreeing to give their email addresses when asked ‘Would you like an email receipt?’. No, give me a piece of paper that I can stick to the fridge with a magnet.’

–GenericBrowse

8.

‘When the butter for your teacake is too hard/cold and you have to choose between letting the butter warm and the teacake cool, or shred the teacake with cold butter. The inhumanity.’

–BalthazarOfTheOrions

9.

‘Club biscuits were dead to me when they scrapped the fruit one.’

–martzgregpaul

10.

‘People who say shit like ‘70% of recycling ends up in landfill’ as an excuse for being too lazy to bother. They are the problem.’

–AppearanceAwkward364

11.

‘Global warming affects tea and coffees ability to grow, causing the downfall of every single company in the country.’

–Academic-Key2