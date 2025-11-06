US bigots comebacks

An off the scale American pastor wants to control what women wear and this A++ comeback was today’s most satisfying thing

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2025

To the world – briefly – of American pastor Dale Partridge for whom the term ‘bigoted’ surely doesn’t do him justice.

We mention him because he wants to control what women wear, specifically banning the wearing of ‘sinful’ leggings and sports bras which he says are underwear. Well, we did say he was bigoted.

And when people dared to bite back his entirely predictable response was to wang on about the ‘feminist media’ and well, best have a look for yourself.

And while there was no end of entirely on-point responses …

… no single response came close to this one, from the always followable @dieworkwear, who knows a thing or two about clothing.

Let’s hope that T-shirt is also resistant to burns.

Some people still weren’t buying it.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Elon Musk got the hump with someone who pointed out his weird voting track record and the comeback was a proper chef’s kiss