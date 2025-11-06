An off the scale American pastor wants to control what women wear and this A++ comeback was today’s most satisfying thing

US bigots comebacks

To the world – briefly – of American pastor Dale Partridge for whom the term ‘bigoted’ surely doesn’t do him justice.

We mention him because he wants to control what women wear, specifically banning the wearing of ‘sinful’ leggings and sports bras which he says are underwear. Well, we did say he was bigoted.

And when people dared to bite back his entirely predictable response was to wang on about the ‘feminist media’ and well, best have a look for yourself.

Feminist media is BIG mad about me saying that women shouldn’t wear underwear (leggings and sports bras) as outerwear. As Pearl says, “It’s amazing how hard women will fight to be naked.” Immodest ladies, read 1 Tim. 2:9, repent, and follow Christ. pic.twitter.com/s8dh0Q9P4C — Dale Partridge (@dalepartridge) November 3, 2025

And while there was no end of entirely on-point responses …

Pluck your eyes out. Problem solved. — Ray (@sorayamarty) November 4, 2025

They aren’t fighting to be naked they are fighting to not be told what not to wear. Don’t like what they wear at the coffee shop? Don’t go to the coffee shop. You don’t get to tell everyone they have to listen to your religion… Must have missed when Jesus did that… — NotmyJesus (@Realnotmyjesus) November 3, 2025

Please continue to use your platform this way. Your archaic, backwards thinking is inspiring women to get out and vote. — Chris Miller (@hchrismiller) November 4, 2025

Maybe learn to control yourself, sir. You could just not ogle women who aren’t your wife. If it’s difficult for you, maybe that says more about you than it does about us? — Dinah (@dinahaddie) November 5, 2025

… no single response came close to this one, from the always followable @dieworkwear, who knows a thing or two about clothing.

the t-shirt you're wearing in the first photo was considered male underwear in the first half of the 20th century. according to dress historian richard martin, a visible t-shirt was a gay signifier in the 1930s. by the 1950s, it became popular partly bc it was sexual display https://t.co/6k6ZCBd5pF — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 5, 2025

Some people still weren’t buying it.

Great historic anecdotes, but still has nothing to do with how women now dress. I teach high school & since we’ve given up on dress codes the girls expose cleavage, nipples & butt cheeks. There’s nothing wrong w/wanting a higher standard for human dignity. — Rumeli (@RumeliGirl) November 5, 2025

do you think it's right that we can see his nipple? pic.twitter.com/28EcQD88L5 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 5, 2025

To conclude …

I don't think you know how badly you just got owned for your ignorant understanding and misguided attempts to speak authoritatively. https://t.co/ageXZHweXM — Surley Mofo (@SurleyMofo) November 5, 2025

