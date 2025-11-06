Elon Musk got the hump with someone who pointed out his weird voting track record and the comeback was a proper chef’s kiss

US elon musk New York

To New York now, where you probably won’t need reminding that Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani won a resounding victory as the city’s new mayor.

Mamdani is likely to prove a much fiercer and more effective critic to Donald Trump than so many of his Democratic colleagues, but we mention it again because of Elon Musk’s support for former governor (and now defeated) Andrew Cuomo.

It prompted someone to point out Musk’s weird track record in this regard and when the X man got the hump, the comebacks was A++.

Inject that into our veins.

1.

God damn he’s stupid pic.twitter.com/8l90um82NU — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2025

2.

Elon Musk combines the business acumen of Donald Trump with the personal magnetism and charisma of Ted Cruz. — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) November 4, 2025

3.

He is stupid. He just looks smart bc he buys things others have already built — Karl (@krunchykarl) November 4, 2025

4.

“Do you have a better suggestion” is fucking insane https://t.co/o46c3BMFxC — IdrisChillba (@JcBeChillin) November 4, 2025

5.

he could always simply *not endorse* anyone. but narcissists gotta narcissist — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) November 4, 2025

6.

@elonmusk that punched in the face change you, damn… I hate the knew elon sellout https://t.co/llSASmNiN6 — darwins18_ (@darwins18_) November 5, 2025

7.

It's amazing just how far your dad's emerald mine can take you when you're a fucking moron. — Inverse Dad (@inversedad) November 4, 2025

READ MORE

Elon Musk said Brits were like Hobbits when their Shire was invaded in Lord of the Rings and the entirety of the UK responded as one

H/T @WUTangKids