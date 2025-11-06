US elon musk New York

Elon Musk got the hump with someone who pointed out his weird voting track record and the comeback was a proper chef’s kiss

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2025

To New York now, where you probably won’t need reminding that Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani won a resounding victory as the city’s new mayor.

Mamdani is likely to prove a much fiercer and more effective critic to Donald Trump than so many of his Democratic colleagues, but we mention it again because of Elon Musk’s support for former governor (and now defeated) Andrew Cuomo.

It prompted someone to point out Musk’s weird track record in this regard and when the X man got the hump, the comebacks was A++.

Inject that into our veins.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

READ MORE

Elon Musk said Brits were like Hobbits when their Shire was invaded in Lord of the Rings and the entirety of the UK responded as one

H/T @WUTangKids