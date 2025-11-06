Henry Winkler’s scathing reaction to this Maga cultist’s feigned ignorance of Donald Trump’s pardons scorched the entire administration

Politics donald trump henry winkler pardons

Donald Trump has many brainless followers, and almost all of them work for him. This becomes an issue when they are not as delusional as their fearless leader and have to defend his irrational and dangerous behavior.

More often than not, when a Maga gets backed into a corner, they claim they are not aware of the latest Trumpian misstep.

Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has made his entire career out of not knowing:

“I don’t know anything about it.” Devastating supercut of how Mike Johnson keeps playing dumb to avoid answering questions. pic.twitter.com/aDndTGiCBp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 23, 2025

Karoline Leavitt dusts off the “I’ll circle back on that” deflection for most of her “I don’t know” answers:

Reporter: Why did the President get an MRI? Leavitt: I will check back on that. But as you all know because you are all witness to it, every single day the president is in optimal physical health. Reporter: It’s a very specific procedure. It’s not generally routine. He said he… pic.twitter.com/p5SgLNPbZL — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2025

So now we come to Donald Trump’s admission that he doesn’t know who he is pardoning, the latest point of contention being the President pardoning crypto billionaires. When Junior Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin was on CNN recently and asked about the pardon, he followed the script.

COLLINS: Should the president know who he's pardoning? MARKWAYNE MULLIN: I don't know anything about this one. That's the first time I've seen that. pic.twitter.com/9bXlgPCGPX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2025

Many people are growing tired of this act and piped up in the comments.

They know every stupid conspiracy theory ever proposed but they don't know news items that everyone in the world has already seen and heard. — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) November 4, 2025

They never know anything. The trump administration is the biggest joke. They know nothing and they do nothing, except destroy the White House, throw extravagant parties, golf constantly and talk shit! — Big Cat lover (@maffia404) November 4, 2025

They quickly yank out their ace card… pic.twitter.com/fqziyhR2GV — Izzy Does Dallas (@IzzyDoesDallas1) November 4, 2025

They claim ignorance whenever something is 100% indefensible. — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) November 4, 2025

It’s utterly embarrassing that this goddamn hillbilly is our Senator. When Republican don’t want to answer a question, they always say “I don’t know.”

House Republicans have worked 14 days since July 24th AND THEY ARE STILL GETTING PAID. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) November 4, 2025

Does any Republican know anything about the dumb/bad shit Trump does or do they all magically have amnesia over the same topic? — Hilt (@NHiltbrand) November 4, 2025

We either have a Republican Party that is negligently unaware of current events, or a Republican Party that lies repeatedly to protect corruption. It’s obviously the latter, but reporters need to ask them to at least pick one. https://t.co/zAJEZPbJfn — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) November 4, 2025

But it’s all really simple, when you think about it, and an American acting icon summed it all up perfectly. Here’s how Henry Winkler responded to yet another attempt by Magas to stick their fingers in their ears and claim ignorance.

AND ONCE AGAIN NO body knows anything .. How is that possible ?? Does anyone in Washington know anything about ANYTHING ..????? https://t.co/1H9aDNa8OC — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 4, 2025

