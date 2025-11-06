Politics donald trump henry winkler pardons

Henry Winkler’s scathing reaction to this Maga cultist’s feigned ignorance of Donald Trump’s pardons scorched the entire administration

Saul Hutson. Updated November 6th, 2025

Donald Trump has many brainless followers, and almost all of them work for him. This becomes an issue when they are not as delusional as their fearless leader and have to defend his irrational and dangerous behavior.

More often than not, when a Maga gets backed into a corner, they claim they are not aware of the latest Trumpian misstep.

Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has made his entire career out of not knowing:

Karoline Leavitt dusts off the “I’ll circle back on that” deflection for most of her “I don’t know” answers:

So now we come to Donald Trump’s admission that he doesn’t know who he is pardoning, the latest point of contention being the President pardoning crypto billionaires. When Junior Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin was on CNN recently and asked about the pardon, he followed the script.

Many people are growing tired of this act and piped up in the comments.

But it’s all really simple, when you think about it, and an American acting icon summed it all up perfectly. Here’s how Henry Winkler responded to yet another attempt by Magas to stick their fingers in their ears and claim ignorance.

READ MORE

Karoline Leavitt accused California of holding fraudulent elections, without providing a scrap of evidence (other than her hurt feelings)

Source Twitter @hwinkler4real Image Screengrab, Screengrab