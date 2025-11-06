‘How would you say ‘f**k you’ in a nice way?’ – 19 ways to drop an f-bomb without dropping an f-bomb

Round Ups Ask Reddit

There comes a time in everyone’s lives where they want to explicitly tell someone where to get off… but they can’t.

Thankfully, the English language is full of handy workarounds if you find yourself bound by the etiquette of polite or professional society. So if you’re stuck for ways to vent your anger, perhaps the answers to this question set by Middle-Bluebird8728 might help…

‘How would you say ‘fuck you’ in a nice way?’

Make a note of these top replies ahead of your next heated confrontation.

1.

‘I mean, Shakespeare had a great one: ‘I do desire we may be better strangers.’’

-Gorgo29

2.

‘Fuck you, kindly.’

-Elbinooo

3.

‘In the south, they say “Bless your heart.” I’m not a southerner though. I’m a New Yorker, and here we just say “Fuck You!” There’s usually a nice hand gesture to match’

-PrincessJasmine420

4.

‘Have the day you deserve’

-Useful-Noise-4321

5.

‘In Australia we say “yea righto chief”. It’s probably more harsh than saying “fuck you” directly’

-Lumpy-Network-7022

6.

‘Might sound a bit 1800s but

‘I desire the pleasure of your absence. Good day to you sir.’

-Dasy2k1

7.

‘I hope your day is as pleasant as you are’

-No_Grapefruit_2518

8.

‘I wouldn’t say anything. Just turn and walk away.’

-clover444

9.

‘“No disrespect, but with all due respect, I have no respect”’

-Isnt_she_lovelyy

10.

‘I hope your next shite is a hedgehog.’

-G45Live