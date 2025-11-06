‘What’s the biggest waste of money you’ve ever spent?’ – 21 ways to blow cash that would have Martin Lewis seething

Life money r/AskUK

Despite the promises of political parties, we’re all still battling the cossie livs, and it doesn’t look like the increased prices we’re experiencing are going away anytime soon. Which means that frivolity is out the window and any money wasted feels worse than it used to.

They’ve been discussing the stressed state of our purses on the AskUK subreddit after user Jesssca shared this tale of woe:

What’s the biggest waste of money you’ve ever spent? I went out on Saturday and from various things the night cost me £480. Absolutely livid! Need people to make me feel better about how much they have wasted please.

Ouch, that hurts. Hopefully it was an epic night. Luckily – well, not for them – there were plenty of people ready to step in and commiserate with financial missteps of their own, like these…

1.

‘Paid a £7k deposit for a new kitchen. Company went out of business four weeks later. 0 amount recovered before the banks and debtors got theirs. An absolute farce.’

–EvilTaffyapple

2.

‘When my horse died I had her cremated and got her ashes back in a casket. It cost £650 and I am now stuck with a wooden box the size of a microwave that weighs about 40kg, full of horse ashes.’

–InterestingIsland981

3.

‘My mum spent £100 each on bracelets made from my dead horse’s hair and they all smelt like piss when they got wet.’

–twinks45

4.

‘Dyson fan. £300 RRP. Biggest pile of dogshit ever. Used it for a week and returned it.

My £10 fan from Argos was better and makes less noise… and you can dismantle it and clean the dust of it to make it quiet again. Hell, you can even remove the fan from its axle and grease the spindle and it stays quieter for longer.’

–-Rhymenocerous-

5.

‘Not anywhere close to the amount but once after a night out drinking I got a Chinese, put it on a plate and as I was taking it to the table to eat it I tipped the plate and it went all over the floor. I was absolutely gutted because not only was I drunk and hungry I had to clean it all up while being drunk and hungry.’

–This_Suit8791

6.

‘I bought three bathtub plugs from B&Q yesterday. None of them fit. That’s £7 I’m never getting back.’

–1whoisconcerned

7.

‘Biggest waste of money for me? Literally anything I’ve bought my son in the last three years. He’s interested for about five mins then it’s fucked off into the toy box.’

–Bose82

8.

‘I bought a non-refundable flight for the wrong date.’

–WhichInsurance8681

9.

‘£60 sweater to treat myself and lost it in the way home from the shop, thanks ADHD.’

–watchingonsidelines

10.

‘Hundreds, if not thousands of pounds on a lot of online courses that I swore I was going to do over the following year. Did none of them, sigh.’

–MrsFernandoAlonso

11.

‘A two week holiday cost me £80k in savings and a loss of around £280k in earnings. Went to Cyprus, opened a gym, stayed there for seven years.’

–Funky_monkey2026