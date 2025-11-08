This mansplaining podcaster says women don’t need medical help with childbirth – 14 responses that are little bundles of joy

Social Media alec zeck childbirth podcasts

Let’s check in on what the podcast realm has coughed up for us this week.

Step forward Alec Zeck, a former handball player and vaccine-sceptic host of a podcast called The Way Forward.

Earlier this week, Alec had some thoughts about childbirth. He believes it’s not something that requires “the presence of a white-coated pharmaceutical salesman cosplaying as a health expert” – presumably meaning, y’know, doctors.

Birth is not an “emergency” requiring the presence of a white-coated pharmaceutical salesman cosplaying as a health expert; Birth is a natural, normal physiological process in which the woman’s body expresses the intelligence, beauty and co-creative capacity of nature, set forth… — D. Alec Zeck (@Alec_Zeck) November 2, 2025

His tweet reads:

Birth is not an “emergency” requiring the presence of a white-coated pharmaceutical salesman cosplaying as a health expert; Birth is a natural, normal physiological process in which the woman’s body expresses the intelligence, beauty and co-creative capacity of nature, set forth by the God of all creation. The medical establishment has conditioned women to believe they’re broken and incapable, and that birth is something to fear. Birth is a sacred ceremony of creation to revere.

As you’d expect, women led the charge in the replies.

1.

Thank you so much for explaining to women what giving birth is all about. Don’t know what we would do without you!!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 3, 2025

2.

Passing a kidney stone is also a "perfectly natural" process, but I bet you would run to the hospital screaming for help to get through it. — Valyri️‍ (@vjayebroder) November 2, 2025

3.

When men have to push a watermelon through a hole the size of an apple with their own bodies, maybe then you can have an opinion about childbirth. — Diana CanadianDivaDi … Buy Canadian (@CanadianDivaDi) November 2, 2025

4.

I didn’t fear birth. I was full term, healthy baby and I was continuously denied medical intervention. Told its “natural”. My healthy baby died inside me after a 6 day labour because of negligence. Maybe read up on maternity scandals and you will see a theme. — Sarah Hawkins (@Sajhawkins1) November 3, 2025

5.

I was born at 30 weeks in 1984. I wouldn’t be here without doctors in white coats. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) November 4, 2025

6.

– signed a stupid male with no medical degree and no actual knowledge of what birth is and why a doctor is, in quite a few cases, absolutely necessary https://t.co/sqshayuzWT — Melissa ≅ (@shinyblastoises) November 5, 2025

7.

*TRIGGER WARNING* Please visit a part of the world where non medically overseen childbirth is the default Then tell a woman who's walked three days to hospital with an obstructed, dead, macerating foetus in her birth canal about normal physiological processes You throbbing tit https://t.co/y2kbNleEol — Poppyjuice (@Poppyjuice) November 5, 2025

8.

What women really REALLY want is yet another man giving an opinion on maternity And this isn’t even an opinion Just straight up nuclear grade foolery. Lord above https://t.co/fyi19zXHkv pic.twitter.com/k1uYpGLPcN — Partha S Kar (@parthaskar) November 6, 2025

9.

How about both: Birth is a natural, normal process. But the availability of medical services is there in case there are problems. — Dr. Carl Hindy (@DrCarlHindy) November 2, 2025

10.

Bullshit, and dangerous bullshit at that. The rate of death for women in childbirth in Victorian times in the U.K. was 1 in 200, now with modern medical practices and drugs it’s 1 in 10,000. Sit this one out, you’re not the one at risk. — David Banks (@DBanksy) November 4, 2025

11.

Do you know what else is a normal, physiological process? Exactly, d3ath at childbirth, you uneducated potato pic.twitter.com/jl2Zyl9v1g — tu vecino y amigo Juan Antonio ❁ (@chungopailot) November 5, 2025

12.

A twisted testicle is a naturally occurring process too, but your ass would be crying in the ER, demanding attention. — Loco (@StolenRealism) November 3, 2025

13.

You know what else is natural? Mothers dying while giving birth. It used to happen all the time. It doesn’t happen as much anymore because of God given medical advances. — Aaron Nalder (@Aaron_Nalder) November 4, 2025

14.

Says someone who will never do it.

You know why you never hear stories of how women coped with medically difficult pregnancies in the past? Because they and their babies aren’t alive to tell them. If it wasn’t for health experts I and my kids would not be here. https://t.co/GFxiCal86B — Mary Regnier-Wilson (@MaryRegW) November 4, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@Alec_Zeck