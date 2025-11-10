US Britain drinking

An American shared the idea you can have a few drinks before going out and the whole of Britain bellowed back as one

John Plunkett. Updated November 10th, 2025

Time to return now to the transatlantic cultural chasm between the UK and the US and this one goes straight into our hall of fame.

It’s these Americans – well, one in particular – who shared their idea that you can have a few drinks at home before going out. Quite a few drinks, it turns out.

And if you think this feels vaguely – actually, not vaguely, totally – familiar, then you are not alone. And very probably you are British.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Good to know that in these uncertain times there are some things that can still unite the country, right?

Although – hang on – there were also some Americans happy to point out that they also already do this and suggesting their post shouldn’t be taken entirely (at all) seriously.

To conclude …

Source @ACC_Ball_Rules