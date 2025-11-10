An American shared the idea you can have a few drinks before going out and the whole of Britain bellowed back as one

US Britain drinking

Time to return now to the transatlantic cultural chasm between the UK and the US and this one goes straight into our hall of fame.

It’s these Americans – well, one in particular – who shared their idea that you can have a few drinks at home before going out. Quite a few drinks, it turns out.

My friends and I have been doing this thing where we have a couple drinks before actually going out. It helps us spend less money and you’re already having fun when you get to the bar. We’re calling it “the warmup”. #cbtm pic.twitter.com/AGAZSXE40t — Samuel Jibby, CFA (@ACC_Ball_Rules) November 8, 2025

And if you think this feels vaguely – actually, not vaguely, totally – familiar, then you are not alone. And very probably you are British.

americans have discovered pre drinks https://t.co/N8ddaOzTnZ — Henry Swain (@henryswainjourn) November 8, 2025

Imagine belonging to a nation that doesn't have pre-drinks as standard https://t.co/TIHH83SwLd pic.twitter.com/w64HFphOVu — Shambo of Luxembourg (@BradfemlyWalsh) November 9, 2025

Serious question. Why the fuck do you drink lite beer so much in America?? It tastes like piss water and you need to drink your own bodyweight in the stuff to get even the slightest buzz. I just don't get it. — Andreas (@rosegoldiamond) November 8, 2025

Algorithm bring me back when he discovers what an afters is — Megs (@xmeganrichards) November 9, 2025

You're supposed to consume alcoholic beverages when you do "pre-drinks." You Yanks are such bloody lightweights. — John ◣ ◢ (@GrumpyDad3) November 9, 2025

This entire table contains the alcohol equivalent of one can of Stella btw https://t.co/ubzgO8iGpb — Matthew (@regionalthicko) November 9, 2025

This is like the time that invented going on holiday but called it "micro retirement". https://t.co/UxwkxaRGVu — Kay Marie (@ColdMotherWall) November 9, 2025

Good to know that in these uncertain times there are some things that can still unite the country, right?

Although – hang on – there were also some Americans happy to point out that they also already do this and suggesting their post shouldn’t be taken entirely (at all) seriously.

It’s called pregaming and Americans have been doing it for two centuries. — Jonny Ram (@JonnyRamRVA) November 9, 2025

why have you got such weird names for things tho. What’s the gaming part about? — Henry Swain (@henryswainjourn) November 9, 2025

“Pregame” like a tailgate before a sporting event. It’s a hang out to get loose before the main event of going out. Like, it’s pretty easy to understand, do I need to call it Bumbletime or something? — Jonny Ram (@JonnyRamRVA) November 9, 2025

call it what it is, drinking — Henry Swain (@henryswainjourn) November 9, 2025

To conclude …

The fucking state of this https://t.co/JgECCfMWfE — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) November 9, 2025

