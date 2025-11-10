Politics bigots little englanders takedowns

An especially bigoted Little Englander confidently declared that ‘England was named after the English’ and ended up schooled into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated November 10th, 2025

We’ve featured plenty of entertaining takedowns on these pages but they are never more satisfying than when they happen to a bigoted Little Englander. And they surely don’t come much more bigoted than this.

It’s someone called @TheHughAnthony – ‘ Prioritise Britain ✝️ Christ is King,’ according to their Twitter bio – who took offence when someone suggested – quite correctly, obviously – that a non-white person can be English.

“fruity goose stepper” –

There was no end of people happy to put them straight.

And yet @TheHughAnthony wasn’t letting it go.

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because they ended up schooled into next year and beyond, and what a delight it was.

And this exchange was particularly good.

