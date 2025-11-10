An especially bigoted Little Englander confidently declared that ‘England was named after the English’ and ended up schooled into next year

Politics bigots little englanders takedowns

We’ve featured plenty of entertaining takedowns on these pages but they are never more satisfying than when they happen to a bigoted Little Englander. And they surely don’t come much more bigoted than this.

It’s someone called @TheHughAnthony – ‘ Prioritise Britain ✝️ Christ is King,’ according to their Twitter bio – who took offence when someone suggested – quite correctly, obviously – that a non-white person can be English.

“fruity goose stepper” –

There was no end of people happy to put them straight.

–

Yes they can, England is a country not an ethnicity. If you’re born here you’re English — Tom Taylor (@thomasdavyd99) November 8, 2025

And yet @TheHughAnthony wasn’t letting it go.

England was named after the people, the English people. The English people are a distinct group of people. https://t.co/FGcXNJKT8N — Hugh Anthony (@TheHughAnthony) November 8, 2025

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because they ended up schooled into next year and beyond, and what a delight it was.

It was named after the Angles from Germany. Bloody immigrants. https://t.co/ra4x8jG9dJ — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 9, 2025

England comes from Old English, “Engla land” (land of the Angles). One of 3 Germanic tribes, who along with the Saxons and Jutes migrated to Britain in the 5th & 6th centuries. Simplistically, the ‘true’ British live in Wales, Cornwall & Scotland, the ‘English’ are all immigrants — Magnolia Jones (@m_jones_1797) November 8, 2025

Thicker than porridge. — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) November 8, 2025

Must really hurt being totally wrong and it being named after migrants England got its name from the Angles, a Germanic tribe that settled in the region during the early Middle Ages. The name "England" derives from the Old English term Englaland, meaning "land of the Angles. — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 8, 2025

"Patriot" has no fucking clue about his country's history. Fucking parasite. Get a job. pic.twitter.com/tNta2Mk6Ho — scrubbedlaunch (@scrubbedlaunch) November 8, 2025

And this exchange was particularly good.

Oooh you really didn’t post that publicly did you? ‍♀️ — Sharon Houghton (@Houhot) November 8, 2025

Go do a google search, Sharon. — Hugh Anthony (@TheHughAnthony) November 8, 2025

Engage with the logic Sharon. The English were a distinct ethnic group even before they founded England. — Prior (@SpitfirePrior) November 8, 2025

Oh Ok. Nothing to do with the Normans or the Anglo Saxons or the Northern Europeans Ok spit? — Sharon Houghton (@Houhot) November 8, 2025

English means Anglo-Saxon, so yes the founding of England had everything to do with the Anglo-Saxons. The Normans, who arrived about five centuries after that, left a negligible genetic impact. — Prior (@SpitfirePrior) November 8, 2025

The English courts spoke French for 400 years. They literally changed the language by introducing 1,000’s of French words. The language you speak today is more than half French derived. — Alison Wilson (@thecraftybeggar) November 9, 2025

Thank you — Sharon Houghton (@Houhot) November 9, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump turned up at an NFL game, and the crowd let him know how they feel – right to his face

Source