25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s our day for taking a look at the week in Bluesky – but only at the funny stuff. We’ve rounded up the things that gave us a laugh in the hope that they’ll do the same for you.
If you're not on Bluesky, maybe one of these will be the thing that tempts you to take the plunge.
1.
Announcer: this program is intended for mature audiences
Me: *waving my bubble wand* well, I'm out
— Pru Normal (@prufrockluvsong.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 3:29 PM
2.
How it feels trying to work out if a new TV advert is AI or real
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 1:17 PM
3.
sometimes an Oxford comma can make all the difference
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 12:36 PM
4.
COMPUTER: Enter your password
ME: [types 'posh_people's_tea']
COMPUTER: Your password is too weak
ME: [high fives computer]
— Glennyrodge (@glennyrodge.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 1:46 PM
5.
when you wear a size 9.5 shoe but the 8.5 was on sale
— derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 9:54 PM
6.
BBC really burying the lede there
— General Boles (@generalboles.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 12:07 PM
7.
My dad decided to install motion sensor lights alongside the path in the back garden, so now any nighttime walk to the shed is basically the video for Billie Jean.
— Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:01 PM
8.
a touching tribute to our saviour, the lord jesus crust
— Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM
9.
Local firework displays are in full swing and upsetting my cat. He hates fireworks – not because of the noise – he just can't stand the thought of people enjoying themselves.
— Geraint (@geraintg.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 7:57 PM
10.
Maximus Decimus Meridius Snuggles was never quite the same after he had past life regression therapy.
— The Fake History Hunter (@fakehistoryhunter.net) November 11, 2025 at 12:33 AM
11.
Gotta say, I’m not so confident that you do
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo.com) November 7, 2025 at 9:44 PM
12.
When did standards change that this got replaced by this
— Oregon (@oregonthedm.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:32 PM