25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s our day for taking a look at the week in Bluesky – but only at the funny stuff. We’ve rounded up the things that gave us a laugh in the hope that they’ll do the same for you.

Announcer: this program is intended for mature audiences Me: *waving my bubble wand* well, I'm out — Pru Normal (@prufrockluvsong.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 3:29 PM

COMPUTER: Enter your password ME: [types 'posh_people's_tea'] COMPUTER: Your password is too weak ME: [high fives computer] — Glennyrodge (@glennyrodge.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 1:46 PM

My dad decided to install motion sensor lights alongside the path in the back garden, so now any nighttime walk to the shed is basically the video for Billie Jean. — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:01 PM

Local firework displays are in full swing and upsetting my cat. He hates fireworks – not because of the noise – he just can't stand the thought of people enjoying themselves. — Geraint (@geraintg.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 7:57 PM

