‘If your 13-year-old self saw you now, what would shock them the most?’ – 21 big changes that would have surprised little you
When you’re a kid you imagine that your adult life will be full of riches and excitement, and you’ll definitely be an astronaut or at the very least a famous actor. And then you grow up and the reality is somewhat different.
They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user ArpitDEVELOPER posed this question:
If your 13-year-old self saw you now, what would shock them the most?
And it got a lot of people thinking about the ways they would have surprised their younger selves, for better or worse.
1.
‘That I’m as grumpy as the people I used to mock for their grumpiness.’
–DrElectr0Hiss
2.
‘I am still wearing the same clothes as I did then.’
–Karanmuna
3.
”I can grow facial hair that thick!?’
Honourable mention: ‘I can get a girlfriend!?”
–Cbjmac
4.
‘She’d be more interested in the time travel aspect and probably not give a crap about the person in front of her at all, proper little nerd.’
–Ok_Elevator5243
5.
‘I think honestly the size of me. I was a tiny 13-year-old girl thin as a stick and short. Now I’m 5″9′ woman and somewhat muscular. The dyed hair, piercings and overall alt style would probably be a surprise too.’
–lez_sar7
6.
‘That I’m married. And to someone I love.’
–All1012
7.
‘How comfortable I am with my body. I used to have a pretty bad eating disorder and now I’m healthy and happy with myself.’
–Victorious_Invaders
8.
‘How chubby one becomes in middle age.’
–yappersyap123
9.
‘My boobs got big.’
–CapsizedbutWise
10.
‘My 13-year-old self would be shocked I survived adulting… and still eat ice cream for breakfast.’
–LavishnessDry3568
11.
‘That I turned into a responsible, highly successful member of society. I was so afraid of everything, anxiety was my chief emotion. It still is, but I did stuff anyway.’
–thepornidentity