‘If your 13-year-old self saw you now, what would shock them the most?’ – 21 big changes that would have surprised little you

When you’re a kid you imagine that your adult life will be full of riches and excitement, and you’ll definitely be an astronaut or at the very least a famous actor. And then you grow up and the reality is somewhat different.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user ArpitDEVELOPER posed this question:

If your 13-year-old self saw you now, what would shock them the most?

And it got a lot of people thinking about the ways they would have surprised their younger selves, for better or worse.

1.

‘That I’m as grumpy as the people I used to mock for their grumpiness.’

–DrElectr0Hiss

2.

‘I am still wearing the same clothes as I did then.’

–Karanmuna

3.

”I can grow facial hair that thick!?’

Honourable mention: ‘I can get a girlfriend!?”

–Cbjmac

4.

‘She’d be more interested in the time travel aspect and probably not give a crap about the person in front of her at all, proper little nerd.’

–Ok_Elevator5243

5.

‘I think honestly the size of me. I was a tiny 13-year-old girl thin as a stick and short. Now I’m 5″9′ woman and somewhat muscular. The dyed hair, piercings and overall alt style would probably be a surprise too.’

–lez_sar7

6.

‘That I’m married. And to someone I love.’

–All1012

7.

‘How comfortable I am with my body. I used to have a pretty bad eating disorder and now I’m healthy and happy with myself.’

–Victorious_Invaders

8.

‘How chubby one becomes in middle age.’

–yappersyap123

9.

‘My boobs got big.’

–CapsizedbutWise

10.

‘My 13-year-old self would be shocked I survived adulting… and still eat ice cream for breakfast.’

–LavishnessDry3568

11.

‘That I turned into a responsible, highly successful member of society. I was so afraid of everything, anxiety was my chief emotion. It still is, but I did stuff anyway.’

–thepornidentity