This ‘patriarchal supremacist’ had some tips for buying your first home and they got all the responses they deserved

It’s not easy buying your first home as no-one anywhere needs reminding.

And what definitely doesn’t make it any easier are those tiresome tips – invariably shared by the Daily Telegraph, it seems – which are guaranteed only to raise your blood pressure rather than a deposit.

This isn’t the Telegraph – it’s a so-called ‘patriarchal supremacist’ who took time out from their busy day to share some especially aggressive and in your face advice about buying your first home.

You want a house? Cool, cool. When are you gonna give up your $1,500 smartphone that you buy the new version of every year or so? When are you cancelling all your subscription services? When are you giving up Uber, and UberEats? When are you going to stop buying a $7… — 4nt1p4tt3rn ‍☠ Appalachistan Wolf Lodge #47 (@4nt1p4tt3rn) November 11, 2025

You want a house? Cool, cool. When are you gonna give up your $1,500 smartphone that you buy the new version of every year or so? When are you cancelling all your subscription services? When are you giving up Uber, and UberEats? When are you going to stop buying a $7 “coffee” every morning, sometimes twice a day or more? When are you going to do without a weeklong (or longer) vacation at least once each year to some exotic locale? When are you gonna sell your brand-new car, buy a beater, and drive it until the wheels fall off instead of trading in every 3-5 years? When are you gonna stop going clubbing every weekend? When are you gonna let go of your $100/week or more booze/weed habit? When are you gonna quit eating out almost exclusively? You’re not? You don’t really want a house.

And we mention it not to raise your blood pressure but because it prompted no end of very funny and especially brutal comebacks.

These people surely said it best.

1. I haven’t upgraded my phone in 5 years

2. I have two $11 subscriptions

3. I don’t use ubereats

4. I don’t buy coffee

5. I don’t go on vacation

6. I have a used 2010 car that I bought

7. I don’t go clubbing

8. I don’t buy weed or have a booze habit

9. I cook at home 6/7… https://t.co/nM8xRdx5E5 — Sam ☽ (@somegrlsam) November 11, 2025

Yea fuck right off iPhone 8 Plus

No subscriptions currently

Have never used Uber or Uber Eats

I make coffee at home or at the office

Haven’t been on a vacation in 5 years

I drive an 03 Saturn ion with holes in floorboard

Haven’t been to a club in years or a bar in a year

I… — MachoCrotcho‍☠️ (@MachoCrotcho22) November 11, 2025

Mortgage broker here… Literally never seen any of this shit be the dealbreaker on getting into a home. https://t.co/jWZQ4w3ddC — HugS (not a landlord) (@HugS86) November 12, 2025

“Have you tried walking up to your boss, looking him directly in the eye, giving him a firm handy and asking for a raise?” — ArchAmerican (@SteveAntonov) November 11, 2025

No prior generation had to give up all other joys in life to buy a home. They had phones. They watched tv and movies. They ate at restaurants. They traveled. They drove new cars. They went to bars with friends. They drank and smoked constantly. To pretend otherwise is absurd. https://t.co/zkwvwMSrp3 — wolfgang fuckface (@mustachetoilet) November 11, 2025

I have. Can't own a house. Your utopia system is only a dream. — Axe_In_Casey (@axe_casey) November 11, 2025

Haha i love capitalists https://t.co/2uGcmDHHV7 — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) November 11, 2025

They’re calling it the most boomer post ever made — pagliacci the grinch (@Slatzism) November 12, 2025

This is such an ignorant, out of touch, outdated and . I’m surprised he didn’t include the classic ‘avocado on toast’ criticism too https://t.co/66Mb4eehvC — roz (@persianrvse) November 12, 2025

Yeah I think the point is that working people shouldn’t have to live like rats to afford a house in the US. — Ż (@Miles_High55) November 11, 2025

