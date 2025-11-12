Trump’s attorney general just set a new low for public ass kissing and there’s no better snapshot of how the White House works right now

Politics cringe donald trump jeanine pirro

The most obvious character trait of the current White House Administration is the ability to properly butter up the big orange blob in charge. Keep telling the President how great he is and you keep your job.

Usually the praise comes on social media or in media hits without Donald Trump around, but this latest example of Presidential puckering came in front of Trump and the whole world on live TV. Here’s U.S. Attorney General, Jeanine Pirro, acting like a sorority pledge begging for the President’s approval.

Pirro: “Mr President, there is in this room a group of people who love you, who believe in you, and who are so proud to be in this Oval Office and to be part of this amazing day because you have changed the course of America.” pic.twitter.com/5iPt3TITlp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025

Unfortunately, I have to agree with Pirro, here. Donald Trump has absolutely changed the course of America. Just maybe not in the way she meant. Let’s see how the general public felt about her statement…

1.

2.

Like we all truly need to have a look at ourselves. Is this not the most embarrassing thing you’ve even seen? This reeks of North Korea. This reeks of participation trophy. This reeks of make a wish foundation. We’ve never had a bigger, dumber, uglier baby in the oval office EVER https://t.co/rKeEbsvXk6 — Chip Skylark (@letitflyely) November 11, 2025

3.

Amazing how basically every day a group of people MUST surround him and praise him non-stop. I wonder if they throw up after these things. delusional. https://t.co/Hu9W31Svon — Les B. (@Les_B510) November 11, 2025

4.

Why is every fucking meeting in the oval office a jerking off of one of the worst fucking humans to every exist. — JimBob McBoatFace (@JBobMcBoatFace) November 10, 2025

5.

“Cult” feels now like an insufficient word for describing what this is. — Kentakit Anny-Moore (@KentakitMoore) November 10, 2025

6.

I’ve never heard a verbal handjob before — robert jon anderson (@R_JonAnderson) November 10, 2025

7.