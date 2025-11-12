Politics cringe donald trump jeanine pirro

Trump’s attorney general just set a new low for public ass kissing and there’s no better snapshot of how the White House works right now

Saul Hutson. Updated November 12th, 2025

The most obvious character trait of the current White House Administration is the ability to properly butter up the big orange blob in charge. Keep telling the President how great he is and you keep your job.

Usually the praise comes on social media or in media hits without Donald Trump around, but this latest example of Presidential puckering came in front of Trump and the whole world on live TV. Here’s U.S. Attorney General, Jeanine Pirro, acting like a sorority pledge begging for the President’s approval.

Unfortunately, I have to agree with Pirro, here. Donald Trump has absolutely changed the course of America. Just maybe not in the way she meant. Let’s see how the general public felt about her statement…

