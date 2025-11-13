People have been sharing the ‘strangely specific things’ that immediately give off bad vibes – 21 red flags

Life Ask Reddit bad vibes red flags

We are all a little lonely in today’s age of social media and phones and screens and streaming. A little human connection could go a long way towards lifting someone’s spirits.

That being said, new friends are hard to make. And holding on to friends is tough, too, given how many weirdos are out there. (Not you, of course.)

This came to light recently when, u/UniqueEnvironment798 asked r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a strangely specific thing about someone that immediately gives you bad vibes?’

The answers will send shivers down your spine. If they don’t, you are one of these people and you should seek help immediately.

1.

‘When they see someone you don’t know well and say “I probably shouldn’t tell you this…” and they volunteer personal information or criticise that person. They’ll do it to them, they’ll do it to you.’

2crowsonmymantle

2.

‘Men who tell jokes about disliking their wives.’

AnOldTelephone

3.

‘Needing to instantly teach me about or convince me of something.’

applepiewithchz

4.

‘This is particularly in a professional setting, but when they are unwilling to just say, “I made a mistake” even though it is clear they did. Just say it. That’s it. You earn my respect when you JUST SAY IT.’

matchstick-octopus

5.

‘Oversharing personal stuff, especially drama about their kids or spouse, too soon in the relationship. If you tell me all about your kid’s eating disorder the second time we meet, can I trust you with my secrets?’

smuffleupagus

6.

‘When people take joy in challenging everything you say. I think it’s called a contrarian personality.’

Awkward-Equivalent11

7.

‘When you notice like a gleam in their eye when something goes wrong for you.’

blondebarbiehotti

8.

‘Making fun of how someone dances. It hurts my soul.’

BelliesOmnomnom

9.

‘People who don’t ask questions in a conversation. And it feels like I’m just interviewing them.’

Ill-Pair-2374

10.

‘An adult not being able to handle a “no.” What follows from that has never been pleasant.’

Cyber_Sentinel_6159

11.

‘People who are only helpful or friendly when it benefits themselves in some way.’

bisexualbotanist