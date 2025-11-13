US magas real housewives white house

This parody title sequence for ‘The Real Housewives of The White House’ is a brutally funny takedown of the Trump regime

David Harris. Updated November 13th, 2025

The Real Housewives reality TV franchise has been on our screens for nearly 20 years, documenting the personal and professional lives of affluent women in cities and posh neighbourhoods all around the world.

Including international editions of the show, there are literally thousands of episodes available to watch, and we confess that we’ve never seen a single one.

But that certainly doesn’t detract in any way from the brilliance of the following parody title sequence for the imagined ‘The Real Housewives of The Whitehouse’.

Yes, it’s AI, but it’s brilliantly scripted and crammed with so much detail that we had to watch it more than once. Wonderful work by @rhotw on YouTube.

Thanks to Adam Parkhomenko for sharing on Twitter.

People loved it.

