This parody title sequence for ‘The Real Housewives of The White House’ is a brutally funny takedown of the Trump regime

US magas real housewives white house

The Real Housewives reality TV franchise has been on our screens for nearly 20 years, documenting the personal and professional lives of affluent women in cities and posh neighbourhoods all around the world.

Including international editions of the show, there are literally thousands of episodes available to watch, and we confess that we’ve never seen a single one.

But that certainly doesn’t detract in any way from the brilliance of the following parody title sequence for the imagined ‘The Real Housewives of The Whitehouse’.

Yes, it’s AI, but it’s brilliantly scripted and crammed with so much detail that we had to watch it more than once. Wonderful work by @rhotw on YouTube.

Thanks to Adam Parkhomenko for sharing on Twitter.

WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/NxzdtiFIIk — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 12, 2025

People loved it.

1.

Him trying to burn the files — Kay (@colorfulkulio) November 13, 2025

2.

I hate that it made me chuckle because I thought of the amount of electricity and water it took to create it… — CleanAirNoKings! (@CrnchyMama) November 12, 2025

3.

The censor over his neckussy is too much! — Paulie G (@bretts545) November 12, 2025

4.

If we have to have AI slop I’d rather it be this — Kasey Helton (@KaseyHelton05) November 12, 2025

5.

Did they … pixilate … trump’s … chin vagina? — Filip Legueux (@ArmenianBeast) November 12, 2025

6.

“A vaccine in the arm keeps me up at night, but a worm in the brain tucks me in” genius — Heavenly Music Corporation © (@tordgetagrip) November 13, 2025

7.

This is going to be hard to beat. — PammyCan’tSleepAtNightAGAIN (@PSchmaling) November 12, 2025

8.

Not going to lie, that was awesome — Guy Seriously (@Guy_Seriously1) November 12, 2025

9.