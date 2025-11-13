‘What’s a luxury that’s only impressive to people who don’t have it?’ – 23 things that definitely aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

Life r/AskReddit

You know the saying about not looking a gift horse in the mouth? Well, it turns out that sometimes it’s actually a good idea to not accept the bounties proffered on us by life. Especially if it’s an actual horse. Expensive and difficult to look after, apparently.

They’ve been chatting about the problems of abundance on the AskReddit page after user Naive-Might-9218 asked this:

What’s a luxury that’s only impressive to people who don’t have it?

And the answers will have you feeling sorry for those who are better off than you. Well, almost.

1.

‘Flying weekly for your job.’

–AndEllie

2.

‘Owning a boat. It’s definitely a lot of fun and enjoyable but it’s also a looooot of money and maintenance and a huge pain in the ass.’

–PCDub

3.

‘Owning a horse, or horses. They’re like owning an expensive and very high maintenance sports car that breaks down if you look at it funny.’

–zerbey

4.

‘The ability to fall asleep in seconds. Those who don’t struggle to just get a good sleep every night.’

–Benjiyanyi

5.

‘Going to a grocery store and buying what you feel like eating… without pre calculated budgets, just feeling free to make a choice.’

–facechubbs

6.

‘After the fall of the Soviet Union, my mom had a student come from Russia who stayed with us and we took her to the grocery store. She had a breakdown and we had to leave. I was a young child and did not understand why she was sobbing in the produce section.’

–lsp2005

7.

‘Straight teeth.’

–hhairy

8.

‘Owning a pool.’

–SillyOrganization657

9.

‘Traffic rules designed around safety of civilians.’

–sinesquaredtheta

10.

‘Quality healthcare. Growing up, I had doctors who really cared about me. They took their time and asked the right questions and came to proper diagnosis. Then, when I had kids, they genuinely cared about them, and I aways felt safe in their office, I always felt heard. At some point in my life, that all went away. I felt rushed and unseen by the doctors. I was dismissed and rushed out of the office. When I hear about people who go to the doctor or therapist and have these great experiences…’

–Granny_knows_best

11.

‘I’ve been told: Children. ‘I LOVE my kids! I would DIE for my kids! DON’T have kids!’ – my coworker.’

–gothung

12.