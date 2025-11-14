This AI-written news article has gone wildly viral because nobody bothered to proofread it

News AI journalism

There’s an existential crisis in the writing profession due to the rise of AI. Why pay a trained writer when you can just give ChatGPT a prompt, right?

Well, this is why …

wake up babygirl, now news is written by chatgpt pic.twitter.com/zXyF161nM9 — Priyanshu Ratnakar (@0xratnakar) November 12, 2025

Let’s take a closer look.

Aamir Shafaat Khan, the alleged author of the economic update in Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, clearly went straight to cut and paste, completely skipping the proofread step – and so did the editor.

At the time of writing, the post has been viewed more than five million times, reposted around twenty-seven thousand times, and received almost two thousand comments – like these.

You CANNOT be a journalist using a bot to write your articles and you CANNOT be an editor that is not catching this shit! What the fuck! https://t.co/GN3FGOFcPO — Lauren bIm Allen (@lesmis456) November 13, 2025

An editor didn’t catch this?

Or do those not exist anymore either? — Ajani Brathwaite (@cantkillgod) November 13, 2025

Brooooo this got past the news editor and copy desk. Someone is getting fired — Gareth Jenkinson (@gazza_jenks) November 13, 2025

“I can’t stand the Internet! ChatGPT is everywhere!” Reads the paper… — Peter Luis Venero™ (@peterluisvenero) November 13, 2025

Deeply sloppy. Unfortunately instead of “never work in this town again” this “reporter” will probably just be told to copy and paste more carefully in future https://t.co/EeBbhfrMMc — Mike Cosgrave (@mikecosgrave) November 13, 2025

Just like I was saying last week: lately a *LOT* of listings for reporter jobs say they want A TRAINED JOURNALIST to feed data & certain prompts into AI in order to produce “news stories”. RIP to this industry acting like they actually care about strong reporting DONE BY HUMANS. https://t.co/LbCbWYE5pQ — Nneka M. Okona (@afrosypaella) November 13, 2025

And proofread by idiots https://t.co/CFEP3HnpNN — Daniel Wortel-London (@dlondonwortel) November 13, 2025

It’s basically a repeat of when we thought that the internet would make the human race more intelligent. All we got was brain rot. And now, all we’ll get is brain rot, co-written by AI. https://t.co/NwnXfekJZK — Yesh (@yeshvndr) November 13, 2025

We all died in 2020 and this is hell because what the fuck https://t.co/7lmR0oxBJh — viv (@kopabiskipa) November 13, 2025

How sloppy! Ok to use AI to copy edit- but for crying out loud… READ IT BEFORE PRINTING. If they were truly creating news then that would a whole new level of lack of professionalism. But this may just be a very unprofessional copy-editing job… — Elisa Alvarez-Garrido (@EAlvarezGarrido) November 13, 2025

This is truly horrifying on several levels. https://t.co/1DRGvZifGW — Lauren O’Neil (@laurenonline) November 13, 2025

The AI takeover is here. People are allowing AI to think for them. Bit by bit this chisels away at your intuition and critical thinking. Until you’re left with “let me ask GPT” — Gubba Homestead (@GubbaHomestead) November 13, 2025

Irony update –

It’s not the first time sloppy editing has outed an AI cheat. It won’t be the last.

The same thing here. It seems like AI is a pandemic rn. pic.twitter.com/vkswtzuFCE — Dayo, CV & Project Writer (@diadem_official) November 13, 2025

They probably used AI to write the apology.

