News AI journalism

This AI-written news article has gone wildly viral because nobody bothered to proofread it

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2025

There’s an existential crisis in the writing profession due to the rise of AI. Why pay a trained writer when you can just give ChatGPT a prompt, right?

Well, this is why …

Let’s take a closer look.

If you want, I can also create an even snappier "front-page style" version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, info- graphic-ready layout-perfect for maxi- mum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?

Aamir Shafaat Khan, the alleged author of the economic update in Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, clearly went straight to cut and paste, completely skipping the proofread step – and so did the editor.

At the time of writing, the post has been viewed more than five million times, reposted around twenty-seven thousand times, and received almost two thousand comments – like these.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Irony update –

It’s not the first time sloppy editing has outed an AI cheat. It won’t be the last.

They probably used AI to write the apology.

READ MORE

The opening paragraph of this Guardian article on Ray Winstone is journalistic GBH

Source Priyanshu Ratnakar Image Priyanshu Ratnakar, Screengrab