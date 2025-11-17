A woman reporter asked Trump a question he didn’t like and his wretched response is basically page one of the Donald Trump playbook

US donald trump

There’s only one thing Donald Trump likes less than when a reporter asks him a question he doesn’t like. And that’s when the reporter is a woman.

And this was a classic case in point, an exchange which just went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Trump: Will you let me finish? You are the worst. You’re with Bloomberg right? You are the worst. I don’t know why they even have you. pic.twitter.com/mTmZ77KTYv — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2025

Just in case you wanted a little bit more context …

Trump: We have had some great interviews with Tucker Carlson but you cannot tell them who to interview. If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes—I do not know much about him Reporter: You were with Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/ucKsMvmNdA — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2025

Even though you very probably know what’s coming, it still sometimes shocks us. Seriously. And these people said it best.

He’s melting down and getting worse daily. https://t.co/2IGDOLsVb1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 17, 2025

He’s unraveling. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) November 17, 2025

If he was any more thin-skinned, his veins and arteries and internal organs would be visible, and his bodily fluids would be leaking out all over the tarmac – it would be messy but pretty cool to watch. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) November 17, 2025

When Trump tells a reporter “you are the worst” it means they are doing a good job https://t.co/auQI3T8DKo — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 17, 2025

Any time Trump says he does not know about somebody he 100% knows about them. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) November 16, 2025

