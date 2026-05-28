Celebrity 1990s nicolas cage terry wogan

Nicolas Cage’s 1990 ‘highly energetic’ appearance on Wogan went viral again, because it’s when he front-flipped his way into the chat show Hall of Fame

David Harris. Updated May 28th, 2026

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Back in 1990 actor Nicolas Cage was doing the UK media rounds to publicise the David Lynch film Wild at Heart, in which he starred alongside Laura Dern.

The highest profile interview of this time was his appearance on the Wogan show, with the unflappable Terry Wogan, which regularly had viewing figures of 8 million.

The clip has been going viral again after being shared on Twitter by Michael Warburton and it’s a truly astonishing watch. We feel exhausted just viewing it.

‘Welcome, Nicolas Cage!’

Boom!

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Source Michael Warburton Image Screengrab