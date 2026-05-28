Nicolas Cage’s 1990 ‘highly energetic’ appearance on Wogan went viral again, because it’s when he front-flipped his way into the chat show Hall of Fame

Celebrity 1990s nicolas cage terry wogan

Back in 1990 actor Nicolas Cage was doing the UK media rounds to publicise the David Lynch film Wild at Heart, in which he starred alongside Laura Dern.

The highest profile interview of this time was his appearance on the Wogan show, with the unflappable Terry Wogan, which regularly had viewing figures of 8 million.

The clip has been going viral again after being shared on Twitter by Michael Warburton and it’s a truly astonishing watch. We feel exhausted just viewing it.

‘Welcome, Nicolas Cage!’

It was during this 1990 appearance on the BBC’s ‘Wogan’ to promote his film "Wild at Heart", that we learned every ounce of cocaine may also contain traces of Nicolas Cage. pic.twitter.com/r2kHoxgZVV — Michael Warburton (@For_Film_Fans) May 21, 2026

Boom!

People had thoughts…

1.

I think this just makes it clear that Terry Wogan was brilliant. Mr Cage comes across like a fucking melon — Rob Bedford (@robbedford32) May 22, 2026

2.

I feel like a 19 year old Elon Musk saw this live and said to himself, “Ok. Ok. That‘s how a cool guy acts.” and now we’re here. — AZantifascist (@BlakPil77087) May 22, 2026

3.

To this day, that is still the greatest chat show entrance there has ever been. I'm also very lucky to have once met the late, great Sir Terry for a TOGs gathering. — MrReedEsq (@MrReedEsq) May 21, 2026

4.

Wogan the consummate professional, handled that brilliantly. — Xenomorph (@codemon18429317) May 21, 2026

5.

When Nicholas cage is doing good acting, he’s amazing. When his acting is bad it’s even better — dontcallmewave (@DontcaIlmewave) May 21, 2026

6.

If only he could have come out of his shell, he might have made a name for himself. — Richardguitars (@Richard19068308) May 21, 2026

7.

In America, before rock&roll died, this is how we entered rooms, it's how we introduced ourselves. — Slickchief Tigerbomb (@SlickchiefTNT) May 21, 2026

8.

Buddy, he's promoting WILD AT HEART, not TAME AT HEART. — RStoddard (@RansomStoddard1) May 21, 2026

9.

What I love about this clip is Wogan in the background, totally unfazed by Cage’s antics, just grinning and clapping. They don’t make them like that anymore. — Warren Kearney (@KearneyWarren) May 21, 2026

10.

11.

Me, when the waitress brings out a massive tureen of chocolate mousse, and starts ladling… https://t.co/D3Pl2oFG9F — ClareFDoo (@missdaisyfdoo) May 21, 2026

12.

This clip is where Quentin Tarantino stole his personality from. https://t.co/fuKK6S4eUl — Joseph P. Larkin (@WhiteMale) May 21, 2026

Source Michael Warburton Image Screengrab