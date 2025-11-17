Liz Truss can barely contain her excitement that Donald Trump is suing the BBC – 14 ferocious and totally on-point comebacks

Politics donald trump Liz Truss

The BBC has apologised to Donald Trump over that misleading Panorama edit but the American president has said he is going to sue the corporation regardless, for anything between $1bn and $5bn.

It’s the sort of thing that will surely unite all-right thinking Brits, even the ones on the right. Right?

Wrong, especially if you are Liz Truss, the former PM for 15 minutes who is overwhelmed with excitement at the prospect, so much so that she basically can’t stop smiling about it, if this Fox News clip is anything to go by.

Liz Truss on Fox News supporting Trump suing the BBC “There are lots of people in Britain who are cheering President Trump on and want him to sue the BBC” “Because they’re a huge problem: they’ve lied, they’ve cheated, they’ve fiddled with footage” “Both in the case of… pic.twitter.com/1yknuVTGBT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 15, 2025

Funny how the ones happiest to wrap themselves in the Union Jack turn out to be the least patriotic.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

A former U.K. Prime Minister urging a US President to bankrupt a British institution. Whatever you think of the BBC, Liz Truss is not a patriot. https://t.co/X4wYZanZNN — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) November 16, 2025

2.

Nothing says patriotism like backing a foreign politician to sue a British institution in order to receive compensation funded by British taxpayers https://t.co/2Vi6ydLlRS — David (@Zero_4) November 15, 2025

3.

She gets over £100k a year pension for life for bing PM for a few weeks + the £1m a year 24hr protection, most of which government was in mourning Queen Elizabeth II

That’s our taxes! Why are we paying someone that is spreading hate and lies about our country all over the world? https://t.co/bZGtf7TGkD — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) November 15, 2025

4.

Liz Truss, our worst & shortest lived PM, and the only living person who makes Boris Johnson look like a statesman, now wants Trump to destroy the BBC… There’s patriotism for you… https://t.co/pKZVOAnIp5 — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) November 16, 2025

5.

Think about how insane this is: not just a supposedly patriotic Conservative ex-British prime minister going on a foreign TV channel to encourage a foreign government to sue the BBC but also claiming that it costs the taxpayer money while calling for the taxpayer to pay Trump $$! https://t.co/qfOkL1WxXM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 15, 2025

6.

Liz Truss calling the BBC “a laughing stock” is hilarious coming from the Prime Minister who only lasted 49 days! I’m so sick of these washed-up political cosplayers like Farage and Truss cheering on Trump while pretending they’re defending Britain. They’re not. They’re just… — Jon Wiltshire (@JonathanWiltsh7) November 15, 2025

7.