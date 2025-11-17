Politics donald trump Liz Truss

Liz Truss can barely contain her excitement that Donald Trump is suing the BBC – 14 ferocious and totally on-point comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated November 17th, 2025

The BBC has apologised to Donald Trump over that misleading Panorama edit but the American president has said he is going to sue the corporation regardless, for anything between $1bn and $5bn.

It’s the sort of thing that will surely unite all-right thinking Brits, even the ones on the right. Right?

Wrong, especially if you are Liz Truss, the former PM for 15 minutes who is overwhelmed with excitement at the prospect, so much so that she basically can’t stop smiling about it, if this Fox News clip is anything to go by.

Funny how the ones happiest to wrap themselves in the Union Jack turn out to be the least patriotic.

And these people surely said it best.

