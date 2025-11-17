US donald trump Jeffrey Epstein melania trump

The White House is really pushing the Donald and Melania love story to scotch those Bill Clinton rumours – 19 uber-sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 17th, 2025

After months of trying to keep the Epstein Files hidden, Donald Trump has now told House Republicans to vote for their release, sparking speculation about his change of heart.

Whichever way the vote goes, we won’t be holding our breaths for transparency from Trump’s Department of Justice.

There must be at least a fifty-fifty chance that the announcement is a desperate attempt to draw attention from the recent Epstein documents dump. The emails, released into the wild by the House Democrats Oversight Committee last week, have really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

For a start, Trump’s name crops up more than any other.

Although the claims in the emails remain unsubstantiated, and Donald Trump maintains he had no knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s sex-trafficking or abuse, his messages paint the president in a very bad light.

One exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and his brother, Mark, particularly grabbed the attention of the internet.

Feel free to take a mind bleach break at this trying time.

Of course, there were jokes. A lot of jokes.

Mark Epstein issued a clarification, but perhaps not the one that Maga might have liked.

With all the subtlety of a bulldozer crashing into the East Wing, the White House went straight to damage-limitation mode with this display of the world’s most unpopular – and unconvincing – lovebirds

In case anyone hadn’t got the message …they had a back-up photo.

As calming measures go, it was a complete failure. The guffaws could be heard on both sides of the Atlantic.

