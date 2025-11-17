The White House is really pushing the Donald and Melania love story to scotch those Bill Clinton rumours – 19 uber-sceptical responses

US donald trump Jeffrey Epstein melania trump

After months of trying to keep the Epstein Files hidden, Donald Trump has now told House Republicans to vote for their release, sparking speculation about his change of heart.

Donald Trump is telling Republicans to vote to release the Epstein files. He had no choice because that's what they were going to do. This is the first time he has bent to MAGA rather than the other way around. He no longer defines what MAGA is. Powerful moment. pic.twitter.com/wunfVw8UOW — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 17, 2025

BREAKING: trump confirms that the DOJ has completed removing his name from any damaging mentions in the Epstein files, finally approves releasing them as a result They have "nothing to hide" because they've finished hiding all of that shit already, LMAO pic.twitter.com/lcbk5Kk8tN — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 17, 2025

Trump now claims he wants the Epstein files released. This is an obvious lie as he could order Pam Bondi to release them tomorrow. He makes sure to mention the investigation into Democrats so the DOJ can say they can’t release files for an active case. So dumb. pic.twitter.com/jUUvjAKlcH — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) November 17, 2025

Whichever way the vote goes, we won’t be holding our breaths for transparency from Trump’s Department of Justice.

There must be at least a fifty-fifty chance that the announcement is a desperate attempt to draw attention from the recent Epstein documents dump. The emails, released into the wild by the House Democrats Oversight Committee last week, have really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

For a start, Trump’s name crops up more than any other.

I built my OWN searchable database of all 26,000 Epstein documents, straight from the Oversight release. No paywalls. No gatekeepers. No media spin. And here’s the part they don’t want you to know: Trump is mentioned more than ANYONE else in Epstein’s files. Every email.… pic.twitter.com/kEenU4UOBl — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 15, 2025

Although the claims in the emails remain unsubstantiated, and Donald Trump maintains he had no knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s sex-trafficking or abuse, his messages paint the president in a very bad light.

There is no coming back from this pic.twitter.com/sl9gDt344r — Aes (@AesPolitics1) November 12, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him… he has never once been mentioned." pic.twitter.com/fBocl0DpNZ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 13, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein: "I have met some very bad people. None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body." pic.twitter.com/9x55BvDWyV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 13, 2025

One exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and his brother, Mark, particularly grabbed the attention of the internet.

Jeffrey Epstein asked his brother, Mark Epstein, whether Putin has photos of Trump blowing “Bubba,” which is Bill Clinton’s nickname. pic.twitter.com/Ts4Uvq3RaU — Wally Rashid (@wallyrashid) November 13, 2025

Feel free to take a mind bleach break at this trying time.

Of course, there were jokes. A lot of jokes.

I did not have sexual relations with that man, Mr O’Neill pic.twitter.com/BeVWwKUsGA — karsyn bailee (@karsyn_bailee) October 19, 2025

Bubba Trump pic.twitter.com/MfIHcuLxGt — Paul Leigh-Some Rascal on the Internet (@Pleightx) November 14, 2025

Mark Epstein issued a clarification, but perhaps not the one that Maga might have liked.

NEW: Mark Epstein says that the "Bubba" he joked about with his brother Jeffrey Epstein "is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton." https://t.co/UWINMm20X1 pic.twitter.com/VPIM9OT7KX — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) November 16, 2025

Incredibly funny that the clarification isn’t “it was a joke and he never blew anyone” but rather “you got the wrong Bubba” https://t.co/vZTqaPUqHj — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) November 16, 2025

With all the subtlety of a bulldozer crashing into the East Wing, the White House went straight to damage-limitation mode with this display of the world’s most unpopular – and unconvincing – lovebirds

"I can't help falling in love with you" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KG0bILrmgs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 15, 2025

In case anyone hadn’t got the message …they had a back-up photo.

As calming measures go, it was a complete failure. The guffaws could be heard on both sides of the Atlantic.

Nothing says soulmates like air kissing your spouse as if he’s the senile drunk uncle you have to put up with every Thanksgiving. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 15, 2025

bill clinton crying in the club rn — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) November 15, 2025

Guy gets accused of blowing Bubba and immediately starts posting about his "wife"…..classic damage control pic.twitter.com/5Tpf7ubnkt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 16, 2025

Hahahahaha. You can actually smell the flop sweat from that building here in Missouri. Tick tock. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 16, 2025

LMAO, you clowns are ridiculous. You think everybody has a room temperature IQ, and that nobody has paid attention to the fact that Melania can't stand to be touched by the guy. That she doesn't even live with him. She designed a hat so that his lips couldn't reach her face.… pic.twitter.com/kd1SJk8mI5 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 15, 2025

worst attempt at damage control in human history https://t.co/VWjJM1DG0E — ♡ mari/cohe ♡ (@noinconsistency) November 15, 2025

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/42AwRKoAya — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) November 16, 2025

