‘Ever come up with a genius idea while drunk, only to sober up and realise it wasn’t that great?’ – 19 dreams crushed by the cold light of day

Getting drunk tends to follow a familiar pattern for most of us, which starts out with high-spirited fun, meanders through oversharing with strangers, stops off at feeling a bit sick, veers into falling asleep and then you wake up the next day with the dreaded hangxiety.

But some people also have what they believe to be world-changing ideas while a bit tiddly, or worse. AskReddit user No-Still3456 posed this question:

‘Ever been drunk or high and come up with what felt like a genius idea, only to sober up and realise it wasn’t that great? If so, what was the idea?’

And lots of people chipped in with the thoughts that drunk them believed sober them would definitely be putting into action, like these…

1.

‘I woke up with a note in my phone that just said HORSE BOOK with no explanation.’

–threadbarefemur

2.

‘I had SHARK ZIPPER!!! Wish I knew what that meant.’

–Parking_Reach3572

3.

‘Y’all are way better than me. I woke up with the phrase ‘tooth tooth’ scrimshawed in my unsent WhatsApp message to my boss. I’m glad it didn’t send.’

–JamesTheJerk

4.

‘Paisley is the universal shape. Ears, feet, breasts, flowers, ferns, fish, a fetus, seeds, everything is Paisley shaped at some point. This was so significant that I recorded myself saying how important it was. I thought I had cracked the fractal code for the design of the universe.

Sober me was like, well… that’s kinda true, but so what?’

–PDX-Wino

5.

‘I once thought I’d invented a self warming pillow that used body heat to toast itself, lol, basically… a regular pillow. Sober me was shocked.’

–cocolocrock

6.

‘What if we just fed mayonnaise to the tuna fish?’

–libidonoir

7.

‘A few weeks ago I woke up after a wine soaked night and the top page of my notebook simply said: foot rub glory hole?’

–olddumbchef

8.

‘I thought I’d revolutionise the postal service by making it all online. A platform that can send mail directly to people and they can print it out on the other side. It would be instant and free and we would then shut down the post office.’

–Low_Space_1326

9.

‘Gloves but for feet. Basically socks!’

–6ftTrouble

10.

‘Alan Ayckbourn the playwright told a story that he had the idea for a perfect play while drunk. He wrote some notes and went to bed happy he had it ready to write in the morning. In the morning he found the note: ‘Boy meets girl’.’

–jfdirfn