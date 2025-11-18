‘What’s something that nobody prepares you for as an adult?’ – 22 good and bad surprises you receive when you grow up

Life r/AskReddit

Adulthood has its swings and roundabouts and its ups and downs. And it also has some almighty big surprises that they just don’t tell you about when you’re a kid.

They’ve been discussing these shocks – good and bad – on the AskReddit page after user Goddessblack_ posed this question:

‘What’s something that no one prepares you for as an adult?’

And lots of people had thoughts on the things they wish they’d been warned about, like these…

1.

‘There is always something to do, unfortunately those somethings aren’t fun. Laundry, cleaning, dusting, oh shit the fridge is dirty, ugh, when was the last time I cleaned the oven. Clean those wind sills, clean those baseboards. When was the last time you shampooed your carpet? Oh great the ceiling fan blades are caked with dust that I’m breathing all day.

On that note, did you change the filter on your Ac/heating unit? And don’t forget to make sure the dryer lint trap isn’t a clogged up fire hazard. And that’s barely scratching the surface.’

–BoringMcWindbag

2.

‘This but for body maintenance. Moisturising, scrubbing, exfoliating, plucking, shaving…not to mention actually working out! But not just cardio – cardio, weight lifting and don’t forget mobility! The corporeal maintenance is draining.’

–LDNcorgi

3.

‘Being alone a lot. I’ve always been able to entertain myself, but a lot of people are shocked or think something’s wrong with themselves. It’s the norm as a single person to have a lot of time on your hands at home.’

–TheFutureIsAFriend

4.

‘Adults are just as illogical, stupid, irrational as children.’

–Razarex

5.

‘You have to decide what to eat for dinner. Every. Night.’

–big_data_mike

6.

‘Nobody tells you almost everything is a scam to get your money.’

–ChickyBoys

7.

‘Realising that it’s just YOU… even if you’re married, have friends, have family… it’s down to you and only you to fix your problems, lose the weight, get out a depression, get out of debt, get a job, etc. no ones going to do it for you.’

–SilverNebula1793

8.

‘How the world you grew up in becomes a completely different world as you get older. I’m only in my 30s, grew up in the 90s, and the world today is unrecognisable to the one I knew and loved.’

–Newbiesaurus-E750

9.

‘Furniture is expensive. Never be ashamed to go second hand.’

–nerdyplayer

10.

‘The fucking sink is alwaysssss full.’

–k8bish97

11.

‘There are no adults in the room. Nobody really knows what’s going on.’

–PlaneSeparate2093

12.

‘The sheer, primal terror of hearing a weird noise in your own house and realizing you’re the adult who has to go check it out.’

–Sweaty-Ad1337