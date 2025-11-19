Somebody asked why Brits are obsessed with ending texts with an ‘x’ – 21 reasons why we just can’t stop sending kisses

Life r/AskABrit

If you’ve ever texted with a British person, or, indeed, you are a British person who texts, you’ll know that most exchanges end with an ‘x’, and usually have plenty of others sprinkled liberally throughout.

Does it mean we’re naturally affectionate people, or is it the textual equivalent of apologising, something we do without really considering why?

Over on the AskABrit subreddit, user Fearless-Composer-78 has been wondering about this, and posted the following:

‘Why do many Brits end a text with ‘x’? I know that ‘x’ means kiss and that’s not what I’m asking.’

They continued …

‘I noticed that so many British people end a text message with x when they are not necessarily flirting. When I read comments online, I immediately notice that it’s a Brit if someone ends their comment with x. Also when people post screenshots of their text messages on Reddit, I notice they are Brits when they are ending almost every single message with x.

‘Example:

‘A: how are you x

‘B: not bad, you? x

‘A: fine, fancy a drink? x

‘B: sure xx

‘Why do many British people text like this?’

It’s a good question, and one that plenty of people endeavoured to answer…

1.

‘It’s nothing to do with flirting, some people do it, some people don’t. Just a show of care/love/affection or whatever I guess but no, definitely nothing to do with flirting.’

–Silent_Eggplant_380

2.

‘Although the omission of a kiss from someone who usually sends one, can indicate that someone is really pissed off with you.’

–New_Pop_8911

3.

‘When I first moved to the UK I had someone say they thought I was always pissed off because I never ended any text with a x. Now I’m constantly asking my partner ‘Do I send an ‘x’ with this one?”

–kitazrius

4.

‘It also functions similarly to the ‘lol’ some people put at the end of messages in that it softens the general tone.

‘Are you almost here?’ can be said in a gentle way but can appear demanding in text. Putting an x might make it seems more kind.’

–godgoo

5.

‘I was meeting a colleague in London once, and the tube to King’s Cross was running a bit late. Sent a message saying that I was just pulling into King’s X, he sent back ‘OK xx’.’

–Mister_Cornetto

6.

‘It’s a way of saying we like you (but not in a sexual way, just being friendly).’

–Agathabites

7.

‘Because my wife does it on every message to me and I’d feel bad if I didn’t use a kiss in my reply. However, if I’m a bit narked off by something (which is rare) I can just leave the kiss off, which is a subtle indicator of my temperament.

I don’t use kisses when messaging anyone else but sometimes I accidentally leave kisses on messages to other people as it’s become a habit. Very embarrassing in the school WhatsApp.’

–Quick-Low-3846

8.

‘The worst is when you have that one anti-x friend and you send them an x by accident. Or you forget to send an x to a regular x user.’

–Gullible_Fan4427

9.

‘For a lot of people it’s automatic, and it’s more the number of x that count. So I’ll send x to acquaintances. Xx to friends. Xxx to my closest friends, and xxxx to my husband. If My husband and I are spending the night apart, we’ll send a lot of x’s. If I’m annoyed at him or my friends, I’ll drop to only one x because I still love them, but they’ve irritated me!’

–Nightfuries2468

10.

‘Because so much of British communication is tone and misdirection, that some people put an x to qualify that they arent being rude or passive aggressive. It is sometimes hard to gauge tone over text. Then for some it just became force of habit.

I personally don’t do it, and never will, i think it is a bit ‘Facebook hun’, but if you know someone who does do it and then you suddenly get a message without it… you in trouble.’

–BastardsCryinInnit

11.

‘I’m worried people will think I’m cross if I don’t.’

–Watsonmolly