What‘s something happening right now that would sound insane if you explained it to someone in 2010? – 17 signs that life has changed beyond recognition

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s normal to expect society to change over the course of your life, but the last 15 years seem to have defied most people’s predictions.

In fact so much has changed that even a person from recent history would struggle to keep up. That’s the thinking behind a question that so_nextdoor put to r/AskReddit, as they asked its users:

‘What‘s something happening right now that would sound completely insane if you tried to explain it to someone in 2010?’

Here are the top replies that still sound mad in 2025…

1.

‘I’m making double what I did then and I’m worse off financially.’

-freighterman

2.

‘All of these are super depressing so I’ll add something cool. Fully robotic hearts that work. It won’t hold forever but it will buy you time to get a real one.’

-jack1000208

3.

‘You can charge your electronic cigarettes with your couch.’

-buckyhermit

4.

‘Your car won’t work until you let it update its software.’

-RaidenArch

5.

‘In December of 2009. Someone offered to pay me $500 worth of a new “digital currency” for running the soundboard and a few lights for an event. They talked it up really good. The whole time I’m thinking this guy is a fucking idiot. I took the $500 in cash instead….. ‘Bitcoin in 2009 was about .0007. ‘That’s about 715,000 Bitcoin ‘Today’s value is $68,571,428,571’

-Daguvry

6.

‘I mean, quite literally every major event since 2020 would sound insane to someone in 2010.’

-HordeSquire

7.

‘Next year we’re getting a remake of Halo 1 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the remake made on the 10th anniversary of Halo 1.’

-TheRageWars

8.

‘That the guy who hosted “The Apprentice “ would be a 2-term president.’

-vonnostrum2022

9.