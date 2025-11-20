This may not be the most elegant cricket catch of the century, but it gets full marks for originality

Sport cricket

A KCSA Calicut versus KPA 123 cricket match in in the Kerala Premier League was the setting for the Catch of the Year 2023. KCSA batsman K. Abhilash came unstuck courtesy of a one-in-a-million catch by wicket-keeper Muhammad Mammu.

Watch what happened.

We have a winner. This is the greatest wicket-keeper catch of all-time! [h/t @kreedajagat] pic.twitter.com/b9EIKH34JV — That’s So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) November 9, 2023

Is he a wicket-keeper or is he a backstop? Either way, if it hadn’t been caught on camera, we’d have had a hard time believing it.

The clip, originally shared by @kreedajagat, has had viewers completely stumped.

One of the best things I’ve seen https://t.co/IYjNyL3h6D — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) November 9, 2023

Having followed cricket over the past 25-30 years never seen a catch like this https://t.co/TV91KqsuL0 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 10, 2023

Absolute scenes. This guy is getting bought so many drinks post-match https://t.co/OggKXRTyDB — Jon Gracey (@JonGracey) November 10, 2023

He really got underneath the ball… https://t.co/Cu7HFl01Jt — Ankita Tandon (@AnkiTandon) November 11, 2023

Batters have innovative shots. Bowlers have innovative balls. Now catching has new ways too! https://t.co/5Qxe76Qw7A — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) November 9, 2023

It’s the kind of agility and athleticism that I aspire to https://t.co/QmQQrIbqKn — Chris Renwick (@ChrisRenwick) November 9, 2023

Who needs Dwayne Leverock? Pure unadulterated genius here by the keeper. https://t.co/uQijl0huhA — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 9, 2023

He is quite a unit, no chance of that ball falling off — Nqaba N@M (@ProfessorRugby) November 10, 2023

Also some of the greatest commentary of all time. https://t.co/lWOUu5grXo — Ryan Coetzee (@RyanCoetzee) November 10, 2023

It even entertained Sam Billings, who knows a thing or two about wicket-keeping.

While we’re all oohing and aahing over the catch, let’s spare a thought for Abhilash.

The unluckiest batsman — kamal kumar (@kamalkumarBJD) November 10, 2023

Source @ThatsSoVillage Image Screengrab