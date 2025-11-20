Sport cricket

This may not be the most elegant cricket catch of the century, but it gets full marks for originality

Poke Staff. Updated November 20th, 2025

A KCSA Calicut versus KPA 123 cricket match in in the Kerala Premier League was the setting for the Catch of the Year 2023. KCSA batsman K. Abhilash came unstuck courtesy of a one-in-a-million catch by wicket-keeper Muhammad Mammu.

Watch what happened.

Is he a wicket-keeper or is he a backstop? Either way, if it hadn’t been caught on camera, we’d have had a hard time believing it.

The clip, originally shared by @kreedajagat, has had viewers completely stumped.

It even entertained Sam Billings, who knows a thing or two about wicket-keeping.

While we’re all oohing and aahing over the catch, let’s spare a thought for Abhilash.

Source @ThatsSoVillage Image Screengrab