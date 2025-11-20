Politics donald trump modesty

Donald Trump told his audience he always liked to be modest and what followed next was simply wild (even for him)

Saul Hutson. Updated November 20th, 2025

Donald Trump loves to hear about how great he is. He has surrounded himself with Yes men and women who are constantly praising him to his face, on his favorite news networks, and on social media.

And when that’s still not enough fuel to keep his ever-expanding ego throbbing at full speed? Well, he’ll just do the work himself.

Here is the President of the United States, a full grown adult speaking in front of a large assembly of Saudi investors, showing off his modesty.

Got that, everyone? He’s just a modest guy giving out his honest opinion about himself.

Twitter was fully loaded with its own set of honesty…

