Donald Trump told his audience he always liked to be modest and what followed next was simply wild (even for him)

Politics donald trump modesty

Donald Trump loves to hear about how great he is. He has surrounded himself with Yes men and women who are constantly praising him to his face, on his favorite news networks, and on social media.

And when that’s still not enough fuel to keep his ever-expanding ego throbbing at full speed? Well, he’ll just do the work himself.

Here is the President of the United States, a full grown adult speaking in front of a large assembly of Saudi investors, showing off his modesty.

Trump: “I always want to be modest, as modest as I can. They say this has been the best 9 months that any president has ever had”

pic.twitter.com/fhimzI1C1W — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2025

Got that, everyone? He’s just a modest guy giving out his honest opinion about himself.

Twitter was fully loaded with its own set of honesty…

1.

2.

3.

“I always want to be modest” says the guy who turned the oval office into a cartoon version of a brothel waiting room. says the guy with a gold toilet. — El Roberto (@ElRober83863430) November 19, 2025

4.

Always mentions “they”. A mystical presence that occurs before every self congratulatory lie. https://t.co/059MIocE2z — S h a c k (@shackshackleton) November 19, 2025

5.

I would counter it is the worst 9-months any U.S. president has ever had. Trump has been having a disastrous year. Just about everything has gone wrong and worse is coming due to his terrible economic policies and military decisions. — Aisha (@aishamusic) November 19, 2025

6.

7.

Most modest man in the world boasts about how modest he is https://t.co/KsCPbhhCsh — Major_L (@Gimme_Shmekles) November 20, 2025

8.