Trump’s press secretary says he called a reporter ‘Piggy’ because he’s frank, open and honest – 22 frank, open and brutally honest reactions (NSFW)

Despite Donald Trump’s despicable record of addressing women in the most disrespectful terms, when he snapped “Quiet, Piggy!” at Bloomsberg’s Catherine Lucey, it seemed like a new low.

SHOCKING: In a disgusting moment, Trump shouted personal insults at a reporter asking him about incriminating evidence in the Epstein files, shouting "Quiet! Quiet Piggy." The President of the United States is a disrespectful, unfit creep. pic.twitter.com/u5VLgGlnBf — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) November 18, 2025

Many were utterly dismayed at the lack of immediate support for Ms Lucey from the other reporters on scene, but the remark has since been condemned by media figures across the political spectrum, with former Fox & Friends host Gretchen Carlson calling it “disgusting and degrading”.

Pres Trump calling the reporter #MissPiggy is disgusting and degrading. It strikes at the core for me since I faced similar shame. One of my Miss America celeb judges William Goldman wrote an entire book calling me "Miss Piggy" saying I had been too fat to win — at 105 lbs. pic.twitter.com/kxiPFFg3EL — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) November 18, 2025

On Thursday, Karoline Leavitt dismissed his rudeness, spinning it as a new era of White House honesty. Watch what happened.

Reporter: What did the president mean when he called the reporter piggy? Leavitt: I think the president being frank and open and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration pic.twitter.com/vOJX7gIB9s — Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2025

To paraphrase, ‘Be grateful for the abuse, vermin!’

These responses were frank, open and brutally honest.

Karoline Leavitt defending Trump calling a reporter “piggy” isn’t just misogynistic. It’s part of the Trump regime’s playbook to dehumanize, bully, and call it politics. Egregious. https://t.co/srhUJYpyZp — Yassamin Ansari (@yassaminansari) November 20, 2025

She is sanewashing "disrespectful bullshit behavior" as "frankness" and the F*CKING press corps is going to sit back and take it — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 20, 2025

Ok then I’m gonna call this bitch piggy too.

I’m just being frank chubby bunny. pic.twitter.com/ZgfK8F8pxo — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 21, 2025

There is nothing she won’t defend. https://t.co/ZoOwITMImG pic.twitter.com/DGWxsjFXMs — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 20, 2025

Please, please, PLEASE, will some reporter address her as Piggy, just so we can see how she reacts? — Yimes (@A_S_Williams) November 20, 2025

So reporters should now address Trump as the lying, convicted felon and suspected pedophile. After all.. that’s frank and honest to his face. — Mark Reyes (@MarkRey01592799) November 20, 2025

She says this while wearing her cross necklace, reminding everyone that white evangelical Christianity is now synonymous with Republican cruelty. https://t.co/jGd54JAEnJ — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 20, 2025

An important part of the job for any WH Press Secretary is to clean up remarks made by the president or offer explanation/context or apology when warranted. But Leavitt never does that. She always crafts a response that makes it even worse by adding her own toxic twist. https://t.co/EYKmQXmWNq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 20, 2025

Yes, because nothing says "respectful" like a 79-year-old president of the United States publicly nicknaming a female reporter "Piggy" to her face. This is what passes for "frank and honest" in Trumpworld now—juvenile misogyny rebranded as transparency. Karoline… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) November 20, 2025

