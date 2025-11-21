US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Trump’s press secretary says he called a reporter ‘Piggy’ because he’s frank, open and honest – 22 frank, open and brutally honest reactions (NSFW)

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 21st, 2025

Despite Donald Trump’s despicable record of addressing women in the most disrespectful terms, when he snapped “Quiet, Piggy!” at Bloomsberg’s Catherine Lucey, it seemed like a new low.

Many were utterly dismayed at the lack of immediate support for Ms Lucey from the other reporters on scene, but the remark has since been condemned by media figures across the political spectrum, with former Fox & Friends host Gretchen Carlson calling it “disgusting and degrading”.

On Thursday, Karoline Leavitt dismissed his rudeness, spinning it as a new era of White House honesty. Watch what happened.

To paraphrase, ‘Be grateful for the abuse, vermin!’

These responses were frank, open and brutally honest.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2