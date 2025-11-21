‘What is the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought but never used?’ – 21 regrettably pricey purchases

Life r/AskReddit

We’ve all been there: you see an advert for something fancy and expensive, you know it’ll improve your life and make you a 100% better person, you buy it, and then… you never use it.

They’ve been chatting about the ways in which we pointlessly splurge on stuff on the AskReddit page after user ehrabak posted this:

‘What is the most expensive thing you have ever bought but never used?’

And lots of people chimed in with the stuff that should never have made it into their shopping baskets…

1.

‘A gym membership? Hmmm… wait… actually… SEVERAL gym memberships.’

–TheShadyRoomie

2.

‘I stopped doing that, and have instead graduated on to buying at home gym equipment that I never use.’

–Majestic_Market2006

3.

‘An elliptical! I used it to hang my clothes!’

–1phroNita

4.

‘$350 for a portable CD player couple of weeks later my friend got a $25 MP3 player…’

–sid32

5.

‘A very expensive purse that I only ever wore 3x and decided I didn’t like that it didn’t have a zipper. As I have gotten older I’ve come to realise I hate anything branded and I feel tacky anytime I think about using it.’

–BESfriends

6.

‘I bought a custom Cadillac Eldorado convertible and my wife and kids refused to drive in it because it was ‘too windy’.’

–frostonwindowpane

7.

‘A pair of designer heels. Beautiful, expensive… and I’ve never had the occasion to wear them.’

–Nitaflowerx

8.

‘I bought a custom cowboy hat for almost a grand. It hangs on the hat rack.’

–Clean-Agent-8446

9.

‘Private number plate for my mum. Every time I go to see her I have no regrets.’

–Massive-Machine4049

10.

‘A computer. The one I’m using right now was being glitchy. But I’m terrified of using a new computer and figuring out how to configure it so it’s exactly like the one I’m using. It’s been sitting in the box for about six months, sigh.’

–Itavan

11.

‘A motorcycle. Did a weekend course at the DMV to get fully motorcycle licensed. Bought a 900cc bike, and rode it twice (?) around the neighbourhood before it sat in my garage for five years. Finally sold it earlier this year, luckily.’

–ElectricCatDaddy

12.

‘I got my pilot’s license. Only to realise that I didn’t want to be a commercial pilot and I couldn’t afford to fly a plane recreationally.’

–cattlecabal