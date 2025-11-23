Life life pubs and bars

A bar owner has banned solo drinkers during peak hours and fans of the quiet pint on their own are outraged

Michael White. Updated November 23rd, 2025

It’s often the simple pleasures that make life worth living.

For some people, enjoying a quiet drink by themselves is top of that list.

Well, they better not go to a bar called Alibi in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. Since 2022, its owner, Carl Peters, has barred solo drinkers after 9pm.

Carl says he has the policy for two reasons: firstly, if that solo drinker has an accident or a seizure when the pub is busy, it’s very difficult for his staff to deal with. And secondly, it’s because “sometimes if you let people in on their own, the reason why they’re on their own is that they’ve got no-one to talk to, so they start mithering other groups”.

Well, as you can imagine, people have thoughts on Carl’s policy.

