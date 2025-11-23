A bar owner has banned solo drinkers during peak hours and fans of the quiet pint on their own are outraged

Life life pubs and bars

It’s often the simple pleasures that make life worth living.

For some people, enjoying a quiet drink by themselves is top of that list.

Well, they better not go to a bar called Alibi in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. Since 2022, its owner, Carl Peters, has barred solo drinkers after 9pm.

‘I’ve banned solo drinkers from my bar’ https://t.co/Ec9wrknSpn — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 19, 2025

Carl says he has the policy for two reasons: firstly, if that solo drinker has an accident or a seizure when the pub is busy, it’s very difficult for his staff to deal with. And secondly, it’s because “sometimes if you let people in on their own, the reason why they’re on their own is that they’ve got no-one to talk to, so they start mithering other groups”.

Well, as you can imagine, people have thoughts on Carl’s policy.

1.

Amazing how within a generation the entire concept of going out to socialise and meet new people has been effectively turned from completely normal to borderline creep behaviour. No wonder there is a loneliness epidemic. https://t.co/bY4GXPWy2A pic.twitter.com/rahsmAcUjY — cosmic jester (@cosmicjester) November 20, 2025

2.

3.

Because god forbid someone wants to make friends pic.twitter.com/6BmYxgq0mH — Airodene (@realairodene) November 20, 2025

4.

Plonker. Since when do solo drinkers “mither” anyone? They have a drink, look around or play with their phone and leave. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) November 19, 2025

5.

As a 55 yr old single, I can regularly be found drinking on my own, “mithering” people each week ‍♂️ and not just going out for company and a change of scenery or maybe actually meet someone.

And how dare single drinkers have medical episode and need help…. ?

What. A. Twat. https://t.co/qFbmAKmCeP — Tinlegs2⃣ (@Rich_Ironside) November 20, 2025

6.

if i went to drink and you told me i cant drink alone i would kill myself in your bar in the way that would cost the most to clean up https://t.co/KYJXp16STn — 両刀使い ・ Ryou ☭ (TRANSLATION COMMS OPEN•フリー翻訳者) (@gloopbastard) November 21, 2025

7.

Absolute dipshit behaviour. I like the fact that in the US going alone to a bar is much more of a social norm. Watch the game. Talk to some people. Fuck this guy. https://t.co/2VlcOQy54I — Tim Clark (@timothydclark) November 20, 2025

8.

wild policy to implement in the first place but to use people who suffer from seizures as some

sort of excuse or defence is genuinely foul. god forbid people with health conditions want to go out and meet people! https://t.co/jEgyruSW2C pic.twitter.com/9oyAPjjtWv — chlo ❤️‍ (@_chlohampton) November 19, 2025

9.

God forbid people who are feeling a little alone with no one to speak to go for a solo pint and try maybe meet some new people https://t.co/zf8BBKD4eG pic.twitter.com/lpIX5WZdFq — alex (@alexkilbane) November 20, 2025

10.