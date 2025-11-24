Elon Musk telling Joe Rogan he uses Grok’s ‘unhinged mode’ to do ‘epic roasts’ at parties is the event horizon of cringe – 21 savage takedowns that didn’t bother with AI

US elon musk grok Joe rogan

A clip from Joe Rogan’s interview with Elon Musk went viral at the weekend, three weeks after the YouTube show was first posted, as Twitter cottoned on to the sheer levels of cringe achieved by the pair, but – let’s face it – mostly by Musk.

“Want to make people laugh at a party Use Grok’s unhinged mode for an epic roast.” — Elon Musk

pic.twitter.com/OYx9NwTLKm — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 22, 2025

Want to make people laugh at a party? Ask your computer to make a funny joke for you https://t.co/K7Cbq0ulkt — jasper nathaniel (@infinite_jaz) November 22, 2025

almost impressive to be this much of a loser https://t.co/5RetSmzCFH — Batman or halo (@youwouldntpost) November 23, 2025

These guys building the future are trying to solve their anti social hang ups – having a girlfriend, making people laugh at your jokes – and it’s just great we are spending trillions of dollars to help them out. https://t.co/LdugbJ3lOQ — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) November 23, 2025

If anyone tries to do this at a party I will throw my shoes at them — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) November 22, 2025

I can’t recommend this enough. Walk up to any group with total confidence, say “May I meet you?” and then activate “Grok’s unhinged mode for an epic roast.” I made so many friends I had to change my number https://t.co/wflGHyXZ1J — Omar El-Ayat (@oelayat) November 23, 2025

Imagine being so deeply unfunny that you have to get a robot to tell your friends jokes at a party https://t.co/SeKNWdOEfD — ☠️ Whitney Van Laningham (@WhitneyPuppy) November 23, 2025

Notice what's missing from this is a single joke https://t.co/g5o9f8vbPX — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 23, 2025

That “everyone is 12” tweet continues to be more vindicated https://t.co/ArtPJHgM3x — Deluded Gooner ⚪️ (@AFC_1811) November 23, 2025

It's amazing we live in a time when the richest man on earth is also the lamest man on earth. — Reclaim Cascadia (@ReclaimCascadia) November 22, 2025

