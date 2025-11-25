Studies showing Gen Z drink less booze and go to the gym more have created a generational rift so big you can see it from space – 18 responses that go hard

Life gen z zoomers

Recent studies into the behaviours of Gen Z (or ‘zoomers’), the generation born between 1997 – 2012, have re-opened those inter-generational divisions that surely stretch back many thousands of years and beyond.

Us oldies have always complained about the strange habits of the “young ‘uns”, and our behaviours and fashions are just as baffling and weird when seen through their eyes.

Thanks to the following Tweet shared by Pubity, which seems to prove once and for all that today’s youth are definitely more Saffy than Edina (and they definitely wouldn’t get that reference), the divide has been entertainingly exposed yet again.

Several studies have shown that Gen Z is drinking less and going to the gym more, choosing to improve their lives instead of drinking their problems away. pic.twitter.com/K3z4Lkd7LW — Pubity (@pubity) November 23, 2025

Strangely, praise for their clean-living, healthy lifestyles was a little thin on the ground.

Who says we were drinking our problems away? We did it for fun — Glenn Edwards ⚽️ (@glenn_coin) November 24, 2025

Don’t improve your lives in your 20’s – be wild , do reckless things – go to the gym but party as late as you can Trust me you will have regrets if you don’t and will have nothing to improve on later — neil orpen (@neilorpen) November 24, 2025

Gen X passes on our regards. pic.twitter.com/6TnO6Ku1a7 — Herb Brubanter (@HBrubanter) November 24, 2025

What’s the point of being fit if you spend all the time in a gym? What are you getting fit FOR? — Shatterface (@Shatterface) November 24, 2025

Why assume that people only drink because they have problems? I’m pretty confident that my life was improved by regularly going out drinking with friends in my 20s.

When you are in your 50s I promise you will not wish you had spent more time in the gym and less time having fun. — Slarti (@the_magrathean) November 24, 2025

Imagine when they grow up and life is still shit, despite them wasting the best years of their lives sucking lettuce and doing pressups. https://t.co/DnDHY7tnGV — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) November 24, 2025

Excellent! Shorter queues at the bar. — Dr Le Comte de St Germain (@comte_st) November 24, 2025

They’ll regret that. Some of the best times of my life were spent in a drunken haze. — Herman Bullwinkle (@Bullwinkle19) November 24, 2025

9.