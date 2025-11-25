News christmas royal mail

These Little Englanders are furious with the Royal Mail’s Christmas stamps and of all the first class comebacks this one knocked the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated November 25th, 2025

It’s that time of the year again when we dig out the Christmas card list and try to remember who didn’t send us one last year so we can ditch them this time round.

By necessity we’ll also be girding our loins to shell out a small fortune for some stamps, and there was one Christmas stamp in particular which got people of a certain disposition hot under the collar. Really hot under the collar.

See if you can spot why.

It prompted no end of complaints from people we’re calling ‘Little Englanders’ for the sake of this post, but you might have a rather different description in mind. Bigoted stamp fetishists, anyone?

And while there was no shortage of first-class comebacks …

…. this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Boom.

To conclude …

And this.

Source Royal Mail H/T