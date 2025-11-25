These Little Englanders are furious with the Royal Mail’s Christmas stamps and of all the first class comebacks this one knocked the rest out of the park

News christmas royal mail

It’s that time of the year again when we dig out the Christmas card list and try to remember who didn’t send us one last year so we can ditch them this time round.

By necessity we’ll also be girding our loins to shell out a small fortune for some stamps, and there was one Christmas stamp in particular which got people of a certain disposition hot under the collar. Really hot under the collar.

See if you can spot why.

Royal Mail has unveiled this year’s Christmas stamps, depicting the Nativity with Mary and the Infant Jesus. pic.twitter.com/y8scW1BsWq — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) November 22, 2025

It prompted no end of complaints from people we’re calling ‘Little Englanders’ for the sake of this post, but you might have a rather different description in mind. Bigoted stamp fetishists, anyone?

That’s definitely an attempt to be those most Muslim Christmas card ever — Richard Peacock ♱ (@peacockimprint) November 23, 2025

I see what they've tried to do. https://t.co/dOkDtKCYUZ — Queen Bee (@KingBobIIV) November 23, 2025

The ‘Christmas’ royal mail stamp Spot the mistake?? pic.twitter.com/ibvslyiIY7 — Mark Heath (@MarkHeath45) November 24, 2025

In this one, they’re looking for cctv while stealing a sheep pic.twitter.com/a2UZHpLwUK — Mini Maiden (@MinxGenie) November 23, 2025

And while there was no shortage of first-class comebacks …

All these moronic idiots in the replies 1. Mary wore a veil (hijab in Arabic)2

2. They were not white, they lived in the middle east

3. Jesus was Muslim — Saleem Ali (@saleemali123786) November 24, 2025

For all the whinging unintelligent gammons in the replies. pic.twitter.com/G4aXVeAQMc — JWP (@jwpmedia_) November 24, 2025

Yeah you think the Middle East is full of White people. pic.twitter.com/TLoZpxN5nm — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 24, 2025

Don’t get mad at Muslims, it’s unlawful for us to make images of the prophets https://t.co/74xdtcvyhH pic.twitter.com/LNRdus8sGJ — Ismail Royer (@IsmailRoyer) November 23, 2025

To save you scratching your heads, Mark thinks Jesus was white, and that Mary’s halo here is a ‘half moon’ and therefore ISLAMIC ☪️ I’m not saying ALL Islamophobes are dim, but the Venn diagram on it is a circle https://t.co/xIgmSBfI9l — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) November 24, 2025

Good grief, some of the replies here are depressing. No, Jesus was not white, and no not all head covering are Islamic. — Grace Dalton (@GraceHBDalton) November 23, 2025

Omg stop complaining, at least it shows the true meaning of Christmas which is the birth of our Lord, and not Santa Clause or a Christmas tree etc. No one knows what Mary or Jesus looked like or wore so it doesn't matter, it's the message that matters. — Tinagreek (@tinagreek) November 23, 2025

…. this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Love people replying to this with I WON’T BE BUYING YOUR STAMPS. Whose stamps will you be buying then? https://t.co/UIXXI3RI1F — Hello, This is Ivan (@hellothisisivan) November 24, 2025

Boom.

Amazing that you can have the literal Nativity and it's still apparently utter woke nonsense. — Smoke (@London__Smoke) November 24, 2025

I've just bought one. I was more offended at it being *£1.70* for a 1st class stamp than a brown Mary and Jesus. — Gillian (@agnetha1972) November 24, 2025

I'm disgusted, everyone knows that pink went out of fashion in the summer of that year. — Steve Tudor (@toodoor) November 24, 2025

To conclude …

Christians look at ancient Christian customs and say it looks islamic https://t.co/k3fmFyD4DJ — Fure (@024eruF) November 24, 2025

And this.

Oh look, Christmas stamp-rage is now a thing, lol. pic.twitter.com/9Ysyu6px2N — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) November 24, 2025

READ MORE

Nish Kumar on how the country’s entire woes are being blamed on immigration just totally nailed it

Source Royal Mail H/T