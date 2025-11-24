Nish Kumar on how the country’s entire woes are being blamed on immigration just totally nailed it

Entertainment HIGNFY Nish Kumar

To the studios of BBC1’s Have I Got News For You, where the guest panellist included Nish Kumar, former Mash Report presenter and much else besides who went viral with his take on how the country’s entire woes are being blamed on immigration right now.

He was talking about the changes being proposed to the UK asylum system by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and we reckon he totally nails it.

Nish Kumar, “I think Shabana Mahmood’s plan is insane” #HIGNFY “All we ever talk about in this country is immigration” “Meanwhile we have people paying too much on bills, a climate crisis, I think we now have to reframe everything through the prism of immigration” “Three of… pic.twitter.com/PPqkZwicbX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 21, 2025

And while it prompted no end of support (look at all those likes) …

1.

Nish Kumar’s joke should be funny, but it’s not, because it’s too close to the truth. Immigration has become the endless decoy. Every crisis bills, energy profiteering, climate breakdown, corporate greed gets reframed as “immigration”. It’s distraction politics, and it’s… pic.twitter.com/nnSr4GD8GG — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 22, 2025

2.

He’s not wrong. — RandomAndy (@RandomAndy2) November 21, 2025

3.

4.

5.

I really do love @MrNishKumar — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) November 22, 2025

6.

The best analysis of Mahmood https://t.co/0Ke83iXqzc — Devutopia (@D_Raval) November 21, 2025

… it also prompted no end of loathing, a lot of which was unprintable for a family newspaper and is surely indicative of a wider point about the state of the UK right now.

Like this person for instance (don’t feel the need to read on at this point. Seriously).

Ahh yes, little girls being raped almost daily by asylum seekers, mass immigration leading to high prices and lower wages for everyone, and he wants people to care about the sun monster. Fucking comedy. And I don’t mean his attempt at humour. — OrangeManGood (@MAGA140626) November 22, 2025

Can’t help but feel it’s making Kumar’s point for him. Must be time for a lie down.

READ MORE

A so-called British patriot’s attempt to troll non-Christians with an image of the Nativity was a self-own visible from the heavens – 17 biblical clapbacks

Source @implausibleblog