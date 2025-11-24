Entertainment HIGNFY Nish Kumar

Nish Kumar on how the country’s entire woes are being blamed on immigration just totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated November 24th, 2025

To the studios of BBC1’s Have I Got News For You, where the guest panellist included Nish Kumar, former Mash Report presenter and much else besides who went viral with his take on how the country’s entire woes are being blamed on immigration right now.

He was talking about the changes being proposed to the UK asylum system by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and we reckon he totally nails it.

And while it prompted no end of support (look at all those likes) …

… it also prompted no end of loathing, a lot of which was unprintable for a family newspaper and is surely indicative of a wider point about the state of the UK right now.

Like this person for instance (don’t feel the need to read on at this point. Seriously).

Can’t help but feel it’s making Kumar’s point for him. Must be time for a lie down.

Source @implausibleblog